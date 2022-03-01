Who is Jonathan Davino? Here’s what we know about Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend and possible fiance

Who is Jonathan Davino? Here’s what we know about Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend and possible fiancé. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

With leading roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Voyeurs, Sydney Sweeney has proven herself as one to watch.

And while many enjoy watching her acting and even her fashion picks, fans are also curious about her relationship status and love life.

Sydney has long been linked to Jonathan Davino. It is speculated she may even be engaged to Jonathan after photos surfaced of her wearing a huge ring on her ring finger.

Who is Jonathan Davino?

Jonathan is a restaurateur and the heir to the pizza company Pompei. According to its website, the brand was founded by Luigi Davino in 1909. Pompei used to have seven restaurants under its name, according to Chicago Business.

Jonathan is also the owner of Mista Pizza, a restaurant also located in Chicago.

Much of Jonathan’s private life is unknown, as he does not have any public social media accounts.

He is 37 years old, making him 13 years Sydney’s senior.

His net worth is estimated to be around 3 to 4 million dollars.

Sydney and Jonathan’s relationship

Although Sydney and Jonathan do not share public photos on social media, the couple has been photographed over the past four years.

They were first photographed together in October 2018 while at a dinner for InStyle and Kate Spade at Spring Place.

A year later, the pair were spotted at TAO Chicago nightclub for Jonathan’s birthday.

They were photographed again in 2020 while on a beach vacation in Hawaii, getting cozy on a boat.

In pictures published by Daily Mail in July 2021, Sydney and Jonathan were seen kissing while on a romantic getaway to the coast of Capri.

Sydney Sweeney opens up about relationships

Sydney opened up about her love life to Cosmopolitan, explaining why she prefers to keep her relationships private. “I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she said. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest.”

She continued, “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.’ I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day.”