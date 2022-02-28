Sydney Sweeney shares Euphoria throwbacks with Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and more after finale

Sydney Sweeney posts sweet new pictures from filming of Euphoria. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sydney Sweeney shared sweet photos with her Euphoria co-stars as Season 2 ended last night.

The White Lotus actress shared some behind-the-scenes shots for fans craving more after the shocking Season 2 finale.

Sydney posted pictures on her Instagram with co-stars Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Zendaya.

Season 2 of Euphoria ended with a bang last night on HBO. The popular series is a cultural phenomenon, with fans and critics praising the show.

Sydney Sweeney posts pictures with Euphoria stars Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, and more

Sydney added an assortment of behind-the-scenes shots to her Instagram page. The caption read, “thank you for this incredible season.. love all of you.”

The first picture shows Sydney in the center with co-stars Alexa and Barbie at her side. Alexa plays queen bee, Maddy, while Barbie plays Tumblr-famous Kat Hernandez. The second picture is a black-and-white shot that shows Sydney draped over the shoulder of Jacob Elordi, who plays jock Nate Jacobs.

Sydney and her on-screen sister, played by Maude Apatow, are featured in the third shot, blowing a kiss to the camera.

The fourth picture is another black-and-white shot of Jacob and Sydney as they playfully pose for the camera at the makeup station.

The fifth image shows a dark background and a spotlight on co-stars Alexa and Sydney.

Pic credit: @sydneysweeney/Instagram

Co-star Jacob Elordi left a red heart in the comments.

Euphoria Season 2 controversy

Euphoria stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a drug-addicted teenager who navigates high school.

D.A.R.E attacked the show for glamorizing drugs, sex, and violence. D.A.R.E stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education and has programs in American schools that educate students on the perils of drug use.

A statement from the organization read, “Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, ‘Euphoria,’ chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.”

Show star Zendaya responded with an Instagram post noting the serious nature of the show. She said, “Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

Euphoria Season 3 is confirmed, but filming has not started yet.