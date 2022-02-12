Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shows massive underboob in flirty green bikini 

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shows major underboob in flirty green bikini pics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Sydney Sweeney is not afraid to show some skin.

The White Lotus actress released a series of photos to her Instagram, featuring underboob.

Sydney frolicked on the beach with a colorful sunset in the background in the stunning Instagram pictures. She wore a crocheted, green bikini with cap sleeves and a high-waisted bottom.

As for Sydney Sweeney, she has shown underboob before. The Euphoria star recently popularized a pink bathing suit on the HBO show and it sold out within minutes!

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney flaunts underboob in flirty, girly, green bikini

Sydney Sweeney’s pics wowed fans. The décolletage of her bikini featured eight individual floral designs, and the bottoms featured two flowers.

In the first picture, Sydney’s loose blonde waves covered her face as she leaned her head back and showed off her underboob. In the second shot, she crawled on the sand, with a beautiful sunset in the background.

In the next pic, she pulled her top down to cover the underboob that she previously revealed. Finally, she posed in a one-hand camel pose, displaying a side view of her bikini.

Sydney added a simple caption to the photo, writing, “your lil,” along with a sunshine emoji.

Sydney’s friends, co-workers, and fans showed they approved of the sexy shots, by flooding her comments with support.

Sydney Sweeney’s BFF singer/songwriter Halsey enjoyed the pics and commented, “Are you out of your mind or what?”

Alexa Demie chimed in with an emoji featuring hearts in the eyes.

Pic credit: @sydneysweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney tagged photographer Amber Asaly, a photographer to the stars. Amber Asaly shows colorful shots of other celebrities like Grimes, Hailey Bieber, and Addison Rae on her Instagram page.

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria bathing suit sells out

Sydney is no stranger to flashing underboob or sporting bathing suits.

During Euphoria’s Season 2 Episode 4, Sweeney appeared as Cassie and wore a pink bathing suit, revealing massive underboob. The Gemma bathing suit she wore is made by Frankie Bikinis and quickly sold out.

Heidi Bivens, the costume director for Euphoria said, “We actually had another swimsuit planned. That pink suit was actually something that was in my back pocket. A lot of girls these days are doing underboob, so, that’s a thing.”

Euphoria airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9 pm ET.