Alexandra Daddario stuns in a shimmery gold gown with plunging neckline at SAG Awards

Alexandra Daddario was a vision in gold, wearing a Versace gown with a plunging neckline at this year’s SAG Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Alexandra Daddario joined dozens of other celebrities at the 2022 SAG Awards, bringing some old Hollywood glamor to the event with her gown choice.

The actress, 35, who currently stars in the hit show White Lotus as Rachel, wowed the crowd in a shimmery, golden Versace ensemble.

The attire was made even more stunning with a dramatic, plunging neckline, a tight bodice, and a thigh-high leg slit.

Alexandra paired the look with lightly finger-waved hair, deep berry lipstick, and dangling earrings.

Sharing some of the photos from the evening to her Instagram page, the actress had fans swooning over the gorgeous look.

“The likes on this comment will determine her hotness level🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote one eager fan, while others followed up with “breathtakingly beautiful,” “you are THE main character,” and “🤓Don’t play with my feelings like that, please.”

Alexandra’s mother recently admitted she was ‘scared’ about her daughter’s White Lotus character for one particular reason

Having previously made a name for herself with a recurring role on the show Parenthood, along with snagging title roles in films like San Andreas with Dwayne Johnson and the movie version of Baywatch, which also starred Dwayne Johnson along with Zac Efron, Alexandra has continued to mark her place among Hollywood’s elite.

Alexandra stopped to chat with People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet at the SAG Awards last night and shared what her mom thinks about her new role in the dramedy White Lotus.

Pic credit: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

“My mother in particular always worries,” she said when asked to share more about the questions that fans had prior to finding out which character was going to end up dead in the Season 1 finale.

“She was very scared for [my character] because she doesn’t want to watch me die. So she needed to know just for her own state of mind. She couldn’t watch the show unless she knew I survived.”

Pic credit: @alexandradaddario/Instagram

Alexandra recently had a scare when a man with a gun was arrested outside her house

Not all life in the spotlight is sunny, a fact that Alexandra and her fiance Andrew Form were unfortunate enough to experience just one week ago when an armed man was arrested outside their house in L.A.

As reported by TMZ, a man with a loaded gun showed up at the actress’ house and began shouting things about her before police arrived to deescalate the situation.

After being asked to leave and subsequently refusing, police took him into custody.

It remains unclear whether Alexandra or Andrew were home at the time.