Charli D’Amelio and ex Chase Hudson clown around with James Charles, Larray and Noah Beck in Los Angeles


Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson, inset
Charli D’Amelio jokes with Larray and, inset, Chase Hudson in his clown-esque outfit. Pic credit: HollywoodFixTV.com/BACKGRID

Charli D’Amelio spent time fooling around with her ex Chase Hudson yesterday as the pair and several other social media stars filmed videos for their social media accounts.

James Charles, Noah Beck, and Larray were also there as the group left each other in hysterics while posing and acting out scenes for the cameras at Dylan’s Candy Bar in Los Angeles.

At one point, Chase and Noah made themselves look like clowns by dressing up in robes emblazoned with fruit and candy, along with big fake red lips.

Another moment saw Larray dropping PEZ candy into Charli D’Amelio’s mouth from a height — leaving the pair and everyone else looking on laughing hard.

Larray and James repeatedly posed and blew kisses for the cameras. In one scene filmed on video, James pretended to karate kick Larray, sending him flying across the store in West Hollywood.

For the shoot, James was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and faded jeans while Charli wore a tie-dye hoodie, with Larray dressed in black jeans and a white tee.

Charli and Chase: See the pics

Noah Beck, Larray, James Charles and Charli D'Amelio at Dylan's Candy Bar in Los Angeles
Noah Beck, Larray and James Charles joke around as Charli D’Amelio plays with a PEZ candy dispenser at Dylan’s Candy Bar in Los Angeles. Pic credit: HollywoodFixTV.com/BACKGRID
Larray and Charli D'Amelio Dylan's Candy Bar in Los Angeles
Larray and Charli share a laugh after he drops a PEZ candy in her mouth. Pic credit: HollywoodFixTV.com/BACKGRID
Chase Hudson at Dylan's Candy Bar in Los Angeles
Chase Hudson, front, stands next to Noah Beck, with the pair wearing robes that made them look like clowns. Pic credit: HollywoodFixTV.com/BACKGRID

The videos haven’t made their way on to social media yet, but it looks like fans have a treat in store when they eventually do.

Charli and Chase split earlier this year

Charli has been having a busy week after teaming up with a company called Step to help teach teenagers how to manage their finances.

She has been in the headlines a lot recently for everything from a rumor that she was going to be in the new Spider-Man movie and Outer Banks, to the aftermath of her split from Chase in April of this year.

In July, she hit out at him online after he told Twitter he kissed Nessa Barrett after dating Charli.

She told him, “Stop deflecting you’re actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility Chase. Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”

Earlier this week, James Charles was forced to deny that a viral video of someone getting a tattoo in an intimate area was of him.

As for Beck, there have been rumors recently that he’s involved in a relationship with Charli’s sister, Dixie, after the pair were seen spending a lot more time together.

There were previously also rumors he was dating James Charles after people noticed he was hanging out with the Sway Boys a lot more. He later clarified he wasn’t, and that he was straight.


