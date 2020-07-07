Charli D’Amelio hits back after Chase Hudson tells Twitter: I kissed Nessa Barrett after dating you

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has hit back at her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson, known online as LilHuddy, who had earlier released a statement denying that he’d cheated on Charli with Nessa Barrett.

Charli and Chase dated for three months earlier this year but broke up in April; however, the drama behind the scenes has only been made public in the last 24 hours.

After rumors emerged that Chase had cheated on Charli, he posted a now-deleted statement to Twitter where he denied playing away from home. He also accused a number of other TikTok stars of cheating.

His statement came shortly after Charli posted a picture of herself in a bikini to Instagram with the words “your loss.” Charli also reportedly tweeted “I hope she was worth it,” but the tweet has since been deleted.

Chase Hudson says ‘sorry’ he hurt Charli D’Amelio

Chase wrote that Charli had a right to be upset with him and that he is “sorry I hurt her.” He added, “We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa.”

His statement began with, “Since all my drama has to be put up on the internet for the world to judge me, let’s lay out everyone else’s.” He then accused many TikTok stars and former friends of leading double lives.

“Anthony [Reeves] got with Cynthia [Parker] a week after we broke up on tour. Jaden [Hossler] actively tried to hook up with Dixie [D’Amelio, Charli’s sister] at our house on 4th July in front of me while she was dating Griffin [Johnson].”

“Griffin cheated on Dixie with Tayler [Holder] ‘s ex Kaylyn, and Bryce [Hall] ‘s ex Elle. Jaden and Josh cheated endless amounts of times on Mads & Nessa for the past few months. Kio [Cyr] cheated on Olivia [Ponton].”

Charli D’Amelio hit back at ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson

Charli first responded to Chase’s statement by tweeting, “then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me.”

She then followed that up with another tweet in which she went on the attack, accusing him of deflecting from his own actions and pretending to be a victim. She also implied that he had mistreated her throughout their relationship.

Some of the other TikTok stars mentioned in Chase’s statement have also responded. Anthony Reeves denied the allegations leveled at him by writing: “Jaden and josh was kissing me goodnight if that’s what he meant.”

Cynthia Parker also took aim at her ex, Chase, by writing: “during our relationship, all I wanted was for chase to own up to his OWN mistakes and issues. this is so private and unessarary. instead of throwing everyone else under the bus own up to you’re own shit, somehow you’ve dated 2 minors that are STILL more mature than you’ve ever been.”

Griffin was straight to the point when he wrote: “Someone get this kid off the internet.”

Charli D’Amelio is now a massive star with over 68 million followers on TikTok, so it’s not really a surprise that she’s often the subject of some bizarre rumors.

So far in the last month, she’s been linked to Netflix’s teenage drama series the Outer Banks, with many online suggesting she’ll be appearing in season 2, which seems unlikely.

A few days earlier, she was the subject of an even more far-fetched rumor when it was suggested she’d be appearing in a new Spiderman movie. Spoiler: she’s not.