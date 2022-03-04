Camila Cabello sings new song Bam Bam on the Late Late Show to celebrate her birthday

Camila Cabello rocked the stage on her birthday, belting out her new single Bam Bam in a green sparkly gown. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Camila Cabello rang in her 25th birthday with a bang!

The former Fifth Harmony band member-turned-solo-artist joined Nathan Lane for a special appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden where she discussed how it feels to be in her mid-twenties before hitting the stage to sing her new song Bam Bam.

Wearing a silken, peacock-blue, robe-like dress, her hair shiny and super-straight, Camila sat on the interview couch with Nathan as they chatted with James and clinked some champagne glasses together to celebrate the young singer’s birthday.

Camila said she planned to have a Y2K party while Nathan Lane ribbed her about being ‘nostalgic’ for the era

Camila told the host she planned to have a Y2K-themed party later on with some friends, to which Nathan replied by lovingly ribbing the singer about being “nostalgic” for the early 2000s, a point made funnier knowing that Camila was only 3 years old when the ’90s ended.

When James asked Nathan if he could recall what he was doing at age 25, The Birdcage actor laughed and said that he was a “late bloomer” and admitted he never went to prom or dated in high school.

Camila exclaimed “Me too!” after Nathan’s confession and the actor then hilariously joked, “Well, if only I’d had your number, who knows! Things could’ve gone a whole different way!”

Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello!

Watch this video on YouTube

Camila admitted this is her first time being single in her twenties

As the conversation continued, James brought up the potentially-touchy subject of Camila’s love life, asking the singer if this was her first time being single.

Camila corrected James, clarifying that she has been single before but this was her first time being single in her twenties, adding that she was looking forward to focusing more on her friendships and “growing as a person.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Camila was previously in a relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes and fans had been waiting for potential engagement news before the couple shocked the world by announcing their seemingly-amicable split this past November.

Camila Cabello: Bam Bam

Watch this video on YouTube

After her chat with James and Nathan, Camila wowed the crowd as she hit the Late Late Show stage to perform Bam Bam for the very first time on TV.

Changing into a stunning green dress with a gold halter-style choker and a very 1920’s flapper feel, Camila had the crowd cheering as she belted out the song, which she called “one of my favorite songs” on her Instagram page.

The music video for Bam Bam, which features the talented Ed Sheeran, is currently up on Camila’s Instagram site with a caption saying that “your life doesn’t have to be perfect for you to allow yourself joy.”

While on stage, Camila took the green theme to a whole new level, creating an Emerald City-like feel as she and all her dancers wore various shades of green and danced on a green platform.

When Ed Sheeran’s solo part started playing on the speakers, Camila adorably grabbed a guitar and threw on some dark shades to lip-sync his part.

Bam Bam can be found on Camila’s third studio album Familia which comes out on April 8th.