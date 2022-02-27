Britney Spears poses in shimmery red bodycon dress, fans spot assistant Vicky T in the mirror

Britney Spears stunned fans on Instagram in a super tight, shimmery red dress as her assistant rocked a little black dress in the mirror’s reflection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears was at it again on Instagram, leaving fans shook as she swayed her hips while wearing a super tight, shimmery red bodycon dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The recently-emancipated pop-star, who celebrated her 40th birthday in December alongside her loyal boyfriend Sam Asghari, showed off her glamorous side while rocking the skin-tight garment, pulling her freshly-blonde hair up into an elegant messy bun.

Britney paired the outfit with a choker necklace and some subtly sparkly earrings, finishing off the ensemble with smokey eye-liner and sheer, berry-pink lipstick.

Strutting her stuff and showing off her fit figure, Britney did some hallway posing, adding in a runway-like strut before hopping onto a table top where she arched her back to add some extra sex-appeal to the video.

Fans were loving the stunning post and shared their overwhelmingly-positive remarks to her comment section.

“Beautiful lady in red ❤️❤️❤️” wrote one person, as others chimed in with “Beautiful dress britney 😍😍😍,” “You are absolutely stunning ♥️ so happy for you!” and “QUEEN.”

Fans were quick to notice that someone else was with Britney

Along with the overwhelmingly-positive support, many of Britney’s followers were quick to point out that someone else could be seen in the reflection of the mirror behind the singer, wearing en equally-dashing outfit as the entertainer.

The woman in the little black dress was none other than Britney’s new assistant Vicky T, whose real name is Victoria Asher.

“Who’s filming? I love her outfit too! ❤️” penned a fan after noticing Vicky in the background.

Another questioned, “Anyone else wonder who is holding the camera?”

Yet another asked, “Who is the blonde lady with you?”

Vicky first gained fame as the keytarist for the band Cobra Starship before branching out on her own and recently signed on to be part of Britney’s entourage after the singer cut ties with her former assistant Felicia Culotta.

Some fans critiqued Britney for using a Kanye West song amidst his terrorizing of ex Kim Kardashian

While most people had positive things to say about the video, some were more concerned with Britney’s use of the Kanye West track Gold Digger, which could be heard playing in the post.

“Sweetie I’m so happy you are free to do and post as you please, but now your voice is louder than ever,” penned one vocal fan, adding, “Kanye is publicly abusing his wife and trying to control her in a way you should recognize. Using his song at this time can be interpreted as support for abuse. Is this the message you want to send with your new voice?”

Someone else added their thoughts about the song choice, urging Britney to think about what Kim was going through as Kanye has continued to harass his ex and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Please don’t use Kanye until he stops harassing and bullying his family. I’m sure you can relate, so please stop.”

Kanye has recently hit the headlines for threatening and bullying ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, accusing the Saturday Night Live star of “destroying his family” with his newfound relationship with Kim.

The rapper also went on to take aim at Pete in his song Fivio Foreign, in which Kanye appeared to allude to his beef with Pete and target the comedian in the line “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”

Despite the ongoing contention that remains between Kim, Pete, and Kanye, the rapper did take responsibility for behaving aggressively toward his ex and her beau, writing in a now-deleted Instagram post that he is “working on” his communication skills in order to not come across as menacing.