Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s posts caused ’emotional distress’ in divorce plea

Kim Kardashian cites Kanye West caused "emotional distress" in new divorce documents.

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has hit a new snag as the couple attempts to find an arrangement that works for their family.

In recent weeks, the public has witnessed Kanye utilize his social media to express his concerns and frustrations regarding his relationship. He shared details about his relationship with his 4 children, his disagreements on Kim’s parenting, and even her bond with Pete Davidson.

He received both backlash from critics and support from fans. Kim, however, simply pleaded that he stop sharing private matters with the public. And when his actions continued, she decided to turn to the court system.

Kim Kardashian wants her relationship with Kanye West to end

According to TMZ, who were the first to obtain this information, Kim recently filed new documents regarding her pending divorce. Kim has claimed that Kanye has attempted to stop, or at least delay her request for a divorce, and she has asked the court to reject his efforts.

The documents state, “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

That same document also includes the following statement: “Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over.”

This is something Kim has stated since their separation last year. Despite them both dating new people since then and agreeing to focus on co-parenting, Kanye appears to not be ready to end his marriage.

This also seemed to be the case when he made a grand gesture to Kim for Valentine’s Day by sending her a truckload of roses. This came after he went on a rant about her parenting and her new relationship. At that point, Kim pleaded for them to talk privately and to leave their personal issues off social media.

A look back at the Kardashian-West romance

Kim and Kanye have a long history together. The two initially met in the early 2000’s at a party for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They became distant friends but dated other people for years until they reconnected after Kim’s divorce from Kris Humphries.

In early 2012, the two became an official couple, making public appearances in New York, Paris Fashion Week, and on vacation in Mexico. Soon after, their first child, North was born, and they became engaged. In 2014 they tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Italy before settling into their home in Beverly Hills.

Over the course of their 7-year marriage, they welcomed 3 additional kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, before Kim filed for divorce in 2021.

Since Kanye’s flower gesture, he’s been quieter on Instagram and has not been discussing their marital issues any longer, seemingly granting Kim’s wishes for them to handle things privately.