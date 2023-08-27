Britney Spears hires a medical professional at home amid divorce

Britney Spears seems to be making positive changes in her life, and one of these decisions might be related to the pop singer’s health.

For those unfamiliar with the events surrounding the Baby One More Time singer, the music icon recently split with husband Sam Asghari.

Ever since, there have been endless reports and rumors about the falling out of their marriage.

Sources have suggested cheating and another possibility that the Grammy-winning singer might have given Asghari a black eye.

However, it seems Spears is trying to surround herself with the right people.

And from a particular vantage point, this could be a step in the right direction for the Princess of Pop.

Britney Spears hires two in-home staffers

TMZ reports that following the divorce filing and the departure of Asghari, the Toxic singer has hired two new in-home staffers to assist with various tasks at her Los Angeles residence.

One of the employees has a professional background in medicine, although the exact nature of their profession is not specified.

The focus of the new hires is to keep the singer in good health by ensuring she is up-to-date on her medications, although they will also help with other duties beyond the category of medical.

In addition to the paid in-home support, the same report says her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and manager, Cade Hudson, are taking measures to keep the iconic singer as distracted as possible.

There is also a mention that Spears is in the middle of recording music as a form of getting through the marriage fallout.

A quick and turbulent marriage

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the conflicts between the two newlyweds have been in the whispers for some time.

TMZ mentioned that Asghari had been sleeping elsewhere long before the break-up, with the addition of reports of shouting matches and alleged rumors that Spears was getting physical in their conflicts.

One scenario is said to have resulted in such escalation that security had to interfere.

The marriage began a little over a year ago, with the couple tying the knot at the pop icon’s Los Angeles home.

And for anyone concerned, Spears did sign a prenup. But there might be more to the story.

A source close to the Hold Me Closer singer indicated that Asghari might be to blame.

The reason was that Spears took full advantage of her newfound freedom when the conservatorship ended, and the change caused friction.

Speaking to ET, a source defends the musician, saying, “Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him,”

They further add, “Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

A second source backed up the information, citing that the relationship shifted significantly once Asghari felt less powerless in the marriage.

The source tells ET, “Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn’t necessarily handle that,” adding, “Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again.”

For Britney’s sake, let’s hope beyond hope the individual is great at their job.

Beyond the musician’s personal life, there is no word on any new record from the Princess of Pop, but recently, she did release a track with Will.i.am titled Mind Your Business.