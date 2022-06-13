Britney Spears and Sam Asghari signed a prenup–Here’s what we know

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may be enjoying their status as newlyweds but reports say that the marriage came with some strings attached to protect the pop singer. Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend of six years, Sam Asghari, may now be able to call each other husband and wife but their vows to each other also came with some behind-the-scenes baggage.

Following the pop singer’s highly-anticipated wedding a mere four days ago, and after years of being restricted from living a free life by her 13-year-long conservatorship, reports have surfaced that the star and her man signed some pretty important paperwork before tying the knot.

With an iron-clad prenup now containing both Brit and Sam’s signatures, here’s what we know about the contents of the document that many famous faces have chosen to adopt prior to getting hitched.

Britney would give Sam none of her fortune should the pair divorce

Sources revealed to TMZ recently that the seemingly-unbreakable couple have indeed both agreed to a prenuptial statement, something Sam himself joked about on his Instagram stories after he popped the question, ribbing that it would be to protect his jeep and extensive shoe collection.

However, their real prenup has been set up largely to provide Britney with security should things go downhill for the two at some point during their relationship.

The insider told TMZ that Brit’s model beau would not receive one cent from the hefty $60 million dollar fortune the singer has amassed up to this point in time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) While Sam is new to marriage, this marks Britney’s third time walking down the aisle, having previously been married to childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander for a brief 55 hours and Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, for three years, not long after her marriage to Jason was annulled.

Britney’s ex crashed her wedding

Britney allegedly excluded her sister, mother, and father from her wedding, inviting only her brother Bryan to the event. Her two teenage sons decided to abstain from showing up to give their mom and her new hubby space to enjoy their night. As reported by Insider, many other famous faces turned up to help the singer celebrate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With pals like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna in attendance, Britney and Sam’s wedding was set to go off without a hitch until a flame from the singer’s past came to haunt her.

Britney’s first husband of fewer than three days crashed the party, turning up at the star’s home, where the wedding was being held, and attempting to film his wedding crashing skills on live stream before security guards forcibly restrained him until police arrived.

Jason reportedly insisted that he was on the guest list but then proceeded to get verbally and physically aggressive with security and was subsequently put in handcuffs by police upon their arrival and led away to be booked.