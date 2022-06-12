Kathy and Paris Hilton twin at Britney Spears’ wedding

Kathy Hilton and Paris Hilton twin at Britney Spears’ wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Paris Hilton showed that she got it from her mama, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, in new photos of the two at Britney Spears’ wedding.

Paris and Kathy were two of 60 lucky guests who got to attend Britney’s gorgeous wedding ceremony at her home in Los Angeles. Paris is a longtime friend of Britney’s; their late-night parties in the early 2000s made headlines night after night and led to a viral moment with Britney, Paris, and Lindsay Lohan.

Now that Britney is out of her conservatorship, she is allowed to get married and rekindle friendships with her friends of 13 years ago, one of which is Paris.

Once inside, Kathy and Paris mingled with guests, including Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna.

Kathy Hilton and Paris Hilton look like sisters at Britney Spears’ wedding

Paris and Kathy attended Britney’s wedding with some other well-known names, and the mother-daughter duo looked like sisters. The two hit the dance floor, where they played with sparklers and mingled with other guests.

Paris wore a black, asymmetrical sleeve gown with a thigh-high slit and velvet close-toed pumps. Her long blonde hair was sleek, parted to the side, and fell past her shoulders.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Kathy wore her hair half up, and half down, with a chunk of bangs falling to the side of her face. She sported a short-sleeve dress with a black lace overlay and a nude slip underneath.

Paparazzi caught the ladies leaving Britney’s wedding in a dark SUV. Kathy sat in the front with a smile, while Paris did the same from the back seat. Both ladies wore matching dark sunglasses, possibly to hide their tired eyes, after a night full of celebration.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: Backgrid

Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari happened nearly 6 years after the two met on the set of her Slumber Party video.

Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021 with a 4-carat round brilliant cut diamond in a platinum cathedral setting courtesy of Roman Malayev.

Britney told Vogue about her wedding preparations, “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends. We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”

Britney wore a custom off-the-shoulder Versace gown with a leg slit, and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love. After a 10-minute ceremony, it was time to party, and Britney had three outfit changes.

Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Britney danced together to her most famous song, Toxic. Later Paris and Britney sang Stars Are Blind.

Britney and Sam departed in a Rolls Royce shortly after 10 P.M., and they lived happily ever after.