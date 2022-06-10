Paris Hilton shows off legs in black dress at Britney Spears’ wedding

Paris Hilton attends Britney Spears’ wedding. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton attended her old friend Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari yesterday, and of course, the This is Paris star posted a lot of photos.

Paris stunned in a black, slinky ensemble that highlighted her slender figure. She went to Britney’s wedding with her mom, Kathy Hilton as her date.

She treated her 19.1 million followers to a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding attire, which was an unconventional black dress. Paris and Britney go way back, with the two famously having late-night hangouts before Britney’s conservatorship in 2008. It seems the friendship between Britney and Paris has staying power as 14 years later, Paris watched Britney’s wedding.

Paris Hilton attends Britney Spears’ wedding

Paris Hilton joined the bride in wearing Versace for Britney’s big day.

Paris wore a sparkly black gown with asymmetric sleeves, including one long sleeve and a short sleeve. Her dress featured cut-outs on the chest and tastefully revealed a hint of skin while remaining elegant.

Paris looked beautiful with her long, blonde hair sleekly styled and placed on one side of her shoulder. She stuck her leg out in a Paris pose, and her leg-slit showed off her long legs.

She wrote in the caption, “​​𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕣𝕪𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕤 𝕕𝕠 𝕖𝕩𝕤𝕚𝕤𝕥…,” and included a fairy emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired her gown with black velvet pumps with gold detailing. She matched her to her black leather handbag, which featured a gold chain.

Paris posed in front of artwork by Duroque, which she tagged in the photo.

Britney Spears’ wedding was star-studded

Britney Spears’ wedding took place at her Los Angeles home in front of 60 guests. Britney married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of her music video Slumber Party. The two dated before he popped the question in September 2021

Britney walked down the aisle in a Versace bridal gown designed by Donatella Versace. Donatella previously visited Britney’s home in March, and Britney shared a selfie that made the internet go wild.

Donatella was present at the nuptials, as was Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris, and Kathy.

Britney’s parents were not present for the celebration of love. Neither was her sister, Jamie Lynn, nor her sons, Preston or Jaden. Her brother Bryan, however, was in attendance at the event.

Another person in attendance was Britney’s childhood boyfriend, Jason Alexander.

Britney and Jason infamously married in Las Vegas in 2004, before a swarm of attorneys descended on Sin City and forced both parties to annul the marriage. Jason posted on his Instagram Live as he crashed the wedding, which he was not invited to as a guest. He was quickly apprehended and arrested by law enforcement officers.