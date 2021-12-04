Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia beef leads to on-stage fight during Verzuz battle

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at USA Network’s “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G.” in Hollywood, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

A longstanding Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia beef may have led to the two groups getting into an on-stage fight during their Verzuz battle in Hollywood, California.

The two hip hop groups performed back and forth on stage over several rounds for fans in attendance until Bizzy Bone took exception to the “mocking” he noticed.

That resulted in him confronting the opposing group, followed by a heated verbal altercation, and then items and punches getting thrown on stage.

Video shows Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Three 6 Mafia fight at Verzuz

During the fourth round of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 5 Mafia’s Verzuz battle this past Thursday, Dec. 2, Bizzy Bone stopped the on-stage performance and called out the “mocking” that his opponents were doing.

“Hey yo, hey. Before we even get started, you ugly motherf***ers ain’t fit to be mocking me while I’m on the motherf**king stage. Like straight the f**k up,” Bizzy announced.

According to XXL Mag’s report, Bizzy might have become angry after seeing Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Gangsta Boo “slow dancing in a mocking fashion” while Bone was performing the song Buddah Lovers.

Shortly after more heated comments were made, Bizzy ended up throwing his microphone and water bottle at Three 6 Mafia across the stage.

That ultimately got everyone riled up as Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J went through the yellow caution tape between the two groups, and then most of the group members and security appeared to start brawling.

Video footage of the fight arrived online, showing Bizzy Bone and Juicy J’s comments along with the physical altercation.

Per a Rolling Stone report, the groups cleared off stage for a bit after the fight but eventually came back to perform without Bizzy Bone.

After each group performed another song, Bizzy Bone returned and apologized for what went down during their 2021 Verzuz battle.

I want to apologize to everybody the f**k out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to f**k this s**t up…Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherf**king going,” he told everyone.

Bizzy later hugged it out with Juicy J, showing that they may have put their differences aside.

Groups had feud, Bizzy Bone called out group in recent message

The two groups had a minor feud going on years ahead of their on-stage fight. However, in 2015, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul explained that “it wasn’t a real beef.”

According to DJ Paul, it was due to the two hip hop groups’ creative styles in the early 1990s.

“It was more of a misunderstanding because we was rapping about triple six, devil s**t, and tongue twisting over slow beats. We had been doing that since 1989 and then all of a sudden when Bone came out with ‘Thuggish Ruggish Bone’ and all of that stuff and we hear somebody kind of on our same style: Faces Of Death, redrum, murder, 6-6-6, tongue twisting. We were like, ‘Damn these dudes done stole our style!'” DJ Paul told Hip Hop DX.

“That’s why we got mad about it. We ran into each other a couple of times and there was a push or something. But there was never no fight or nothing like that,” he shared in 2015.

Ahead of the event, Bizzy Bone shared an Instagram post in which he referred to Three 6 Mafia as “devil worshippers.” That post has continued to circulate online as a Twitter user shared a screenshot (below).

“They don’t want to be called devil worshippers. Well wtf is you and wtf is your name three sixes for? Whats that a acronym for? FOH… That is the mark of the beast is it not? Ya’ll grew up in the church so you knew the ramifications behind naming ya self that to MAKE PEOPLE THINK YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR RICHES AND FAME (thats a classic). Now you got your money and u wanna act like nobody can call you out on it? Ya’ll got me f’d up,” he wrote in his IG post.

Pic credit: @TheDotOfB/Twitter

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia have been active in hip hop since 1991 and have continued to appear in their own music or collaborations with other artists in recent years.

Bone rose to fame with hit songs, including 1st of Tha Month and Tha Crossroads. With Crossroads, which paid tribute to Eazy-E following his death, the group won a Grammy in 1997. The group’s most recent album was New Waves, released in 2017, and they released the song Survival in 2019.

Bizzy Bone has released 18 studio albums, including several albums on his self-named label in just the past few years. His most recent was War of Roses this past September. Artists he’s collaborated with over the years included Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, and Adina Howard.

Three 6 Mafia has also released numerous tracks, including hits like 2005’s Stay Fly and 2006’s Poppin’ My Collar. The group has also achieved a major award as their song, It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp from the movie Hustle & Flow, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2005.

Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J has also become a popular featured artist, appearing on hits including Mike WiLL Made It’s 23 with Miley Cyrus and Wiz Khalifa and Katy Perry’s No. 1 song, Dark Horse.