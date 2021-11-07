Miley Cyrus flaunts floral Gucci x Balenciaga suit at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The LA County Museum of Art held its 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala this weekend.

Variety reports the event was presented by Gucci and hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, LACMA trustee.

Many stars attended, including Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Phoebe Bridgers, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson, Guillermo del Toro, Jeff Bezos, Olivia Wilde, and the entire cast of Netflix’s Squid Game.

Miley Cyrus caught a lot of attention at the LACMA Gala as well as on her Instagram posts this week.

See Miley Cyrus in floral Gucci x Balenciaga suit

Miley Cyrus appeared at the gala in an entire floral suit from Gucci and Balenciaga.

The star had on a white turtleneck beneath her suit, while her pants, jacket, boots, and purse were all completely covered in floral print.

Although fans often criticize outfits that show an entire pattern, Cyrus’s presentation of this suit was met with many compliments.

This is not the first time she has worn an entirely matching print outfit, and fans have loved it every time she’s pulled off an iconic look.

Versatility has a name and it’s Miley Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/A1tOmdbH3x — cyrus (@itscyrusstime) November 7, 2021

Miley Cyrus’s floral suit isn’t the first time she has wowed fans this week with her fashion.

She stunned fans at the Gucci Love Parade earlier this week and once again when she showed off some Gucci tennis shoes.

Miley’s metallic fringe dress at the Gucci Love Parade

Miley Cyrus’s metallic fringe dress at the Gucci Love Parade reminded many fans of perfect 1970s fashion.

The dress featured a red-violet base with a shiny, metallic blue fringe over the top. The ensemble was complemented by a white-feathered waist and metallic gold heels.

Cyrus’s Instagram post with the metallic fringe was met with a lot of positive comments and so, so many emojis as fans and friends commented their support.

Comments from Miley Cyrus’s Instagram photos of the Gucci Love Parade. Pic credit: @mileycyrus/Instagram

However, the photos of Cyrus at the Gucci Love Parade weren’t the only photos she posted featuring the shiny metallic dress.

The singer posted some photos later, featuring the dress in the background while she posed in her underwear and sneakers.

Miley Cyrus shows off Gucci sneakers in cheeky undies, removes top

Fans were able to get another look at Miley and her fringe dress in a photo that appears to be taken after the Love Parade.

The dress is hanging behind her as she poses in a black tank top, blank undies, and Gucci tennis shoes.

The post features five photos of the singer posing with different accessories, such as her shiny gold handbag, but the final photo is what really caught fans’ attention.

Miley Cyrus had removed her tank top to pose just in her underwear and the Gucci tennis shoes, using her hands to cover herself.

The photo is similar to photos posted a few weeks ago, where she posed in sheer underwear.

Miley Cyrus is featured in Gucci’s Flora Fantasy campaign, where it’s noted that she is “the perfect embodiment of a generation driven by authenticity and self-expression.”

Her Instagram posts are full of that authenticity and self-expression, and they leave many fans wanting more.