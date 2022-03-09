Barbie Ferreira speaks out on BTS Euphoria drama, says most of it is ‘untrue’ 

Barbie Ferreira addresses rumors about her Euphoria troubles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Barbie Ferreira is finally speaking out after months of speculation about her and her character Kat Hernandez.

Fans noticed that Kat Hernandez had considerably less camera time in Season 2 of Euphoria.

Behind-the-scenes rumors swirled that Barbie and showrunner Sam Levinson had drama about Kat’s character development. The arguments resulted in Barbie walking off set numerous times.

Now, Barbie is discussing the rumors for the first time.

Barbie Ferreira speaks for the first time about Euphoria rumors behind the scenes

Barbie is currently promoting her partnership with Coors Light. Barbie says she comes from a family full of beer drinkers and appreciates Coors Light’s initiative into going greener. She also discusses rumors about her on-the-set behavior and relationships.

Although Barbie stops short of denying all rumors, she does say much of it is false. Barbie says, “I’ve seen so many different things, and a lot of it is untrue and some of its kind of like mundane little things.”

Barbie discusses the importance and impact that Euphoria has on its fans.

She continues, “But I really think that the fans are really passionate, and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Barbie says that she has not yet read a script for Euphoria Season 3 but is excited to do so.

Euphoria rumors of drama with Sam Levinson swirled

Rumors surfaced of Barbie storming off multiple times during season two’s filming. The rumors continue that director Sam Levinson cut Barbie’s screen time and removed many scenes from the final episode cuts. Rumors came to a head when Barbie did not attend the Euphoria Season 2 premiere in January.

At the time, Barbie offered the following information about her character Kat’s personality change in Season two, “I think people might be a little bit surprised. I think it was a façade that even she didn’t really believe in.”

Guest star Minka Kelly says Levinson was receptive to input. Minka felt uncomfortable with a planned nude scene and let Sam know. As a result, she did not appear nude on the show.

HBO and Ferreira declined to return comments regarding rumors.