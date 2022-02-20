Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira shows off ‘burnt cheeks’ in hot pink thong 

Barbie Ferreira shares sexy new bikini shots on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira lives the good life as she vacations in Bora Bora.

Barbie shares some sexy shots in the South Pacific as she enjoys the tropical island with friends. Barbie is staying at the swanky Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora.

The actress plays Kat Hernandez in Euphoria and acts alongside Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie.

Barbie Ferreira shares thong vacation pictures with friends in Bora Bora

Barbie Ferreira is revealing pictures from a recent vacation she took with friends. The post has a location tag of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora.

In the first picture, Barbie displays a wide smile. She sits on a boat looking at the ocean.

In the second shot, she wears a life jacket and she swims in the crystal clear South Pacific water.

The third shot is cheeky and features Barbie in a pink thong with red, sunburned cheeks. Barbie sips a drink in the fourth picture and reveals a sunburned nose.

Pic credit: @barbieferreira/Instagram

Barbie poses on a pier in another photo with a scenic background featuring a mountain near Bora Bora. Barbie shows off her pink thong bikini in this photograph.

The fifth part of the post is a slow-motion video of Barbie jumping into the bright blue ocean water with a gorgeous backdrop.

In the caption, Barbie writes, “burnt cheeks in bora bora wow what a week,” and starry-eyed emojis.

What is the popular show Euphoria about?

Euphoria is an HBO show that follows teenagers as they navigate life.

EUPHORIA Season 2 Trailer (New, 2022) Zendaya

Watch this video on YouTube

Zendaya stars in the HBO hit as drug-addicted teenager Rue. Hunter Schafer is a writer for the show and plays new resident Jules, a close friend of Rue, who is also transitioning.

Alexa Demie plays “It” girl Maddie and dates the town’s rich kid, Nate. Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie, the victim of revenge porn. Barbie Ferreira plays Kat, a body-conscious teenager who gained internet fame.

The subject matter on Euphoria is controversial because it covers drugs, alcohol use, and sex.

Barbie’s Euphoria season two drama

Fans remarked on the absence of Barbie in Euphoria season two, as she appears less often than she did in season one.

Barbie offered the following information about her character Kat’s personality change in season two, “I think people might be a little bit surprised. I think it was a façade that even she didn’t really believe in.”

Rumors surfaced of Barbie storming off multiple times during season two’s filming. The rumors continue that director Sam Levinson cut Barbie’s screen time and removed many scenes from the final episode cuts.

Fans noticed the actress was surprisingly absent from the star-studded premiere.

HBO and Ferreira declined to return comments regarding rumors.

Euphoria Season 2 airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays.