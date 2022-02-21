Minka Kelly refused to be nude on set of Euphoria, recalls telling Sam Levinson she didn’t want to do it

Minka Kelly was uncomfortable with nudity in Season 2 of Euphoria. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Minka Kelly guest stars on Season2 of Euphoria, but she let director Sam Levinson know her opinion about a planned nude scene.

The Friday Night Lights actress highlighted show director Sam Levinson’s receptivity regarding appearing nude. Her character Samantha was supposed to appear nude on the HBO show, but Kelly felt uncomfortable with the scene.

Euphoria is an HBO show that follows teenage characters as they navigate life. No topic is off-limits as the show covers ***, alcohol, violence, and drugs.

Minka Kelly did not want to be nude onset of Euphoria, told director Sam Levinson

Minka Kelly appears in Season 2 of Euphoria and is a mentor for Alexa Demie’s character Maddy.

In Minka’s first episode, Maddy unzips her purple gown. The scene was supposed to be racier, but Minka voiced concerns.

Minka says, “[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground. That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked.” Sam apparently listened to Minka’s concerns.

She elaborates, “I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.’ He was like, ‘Okay!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

Minka plays Samantha, a role written specifically for her by Levinson. The actress says, “I was like, ‘Sam Levinson knows who I am?’ To be invited on one of your favorite shows is such a surreal thing.”

Sydney Sweeney talks nudity and Sam Levinson on Euphoria

Another Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney, has also voiced her opinion about nudity on the show. Sweeney’s character Cassie often appears topless on the HBO show, and her nude scenes garner buzz on the internet.

The actress encountered examples of unwarranted nudity and made her belief known. Sweeney detailed discussions with Levinson, saying, “There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here. He was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it.'”

Barbie Ferreira and Euphoria season two drama

There was reportedly Season 2 drama with Barbie Ferreira and Euphoria.

Fans noticed that the star who plays Kat Hernandez was not at the premiere for Season 2 of Euphoria.

Rumors arose that Barbie stormed off twice during filming. The rumors allege that director Sam Levinson cut Barbie’s screen time and removed some of her scenes from final episodes.

HBO and Ferreira did not return comments regarding rumors.