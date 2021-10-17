Titans Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Titans is coming back for Season 4. Pic credit: HBO Max

The Titans have been one of DC Comics’ most popular super teams for years.

They had one of the top critically acclaimed series for five seasons, premiering in 2003 before ending in 2006 after a movie.

They moved on to a more kids-based cartoon in Teen Titans Go!, which has been on for seven seasons so far, and had a movie based on it as well in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Then, in 2018, Titans got a live-action offering from the short-lived DC Universe streaming service. After three seasons, fans wondered if it would return on HBO Max.

We have good news. HBO Max announced at DC FanDome that Titans would be back for a fourth season.

Here is everything we know so far about Titans Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Titans?

HBO Max announced on Saturday, October 16, at DC FanDome that the Max Original series TIitans has been renewed for a fourth season

HBO Max also revealed a first look at the season three finale ahead of its debut this Thursday, October 21.

Release date latest: When does Titans Season 4 come out?

Titans Season 3 ends on October 21, 2021.

There is no word on when the fourth season will arrive, but we can venture a guess.

Season 1 hit in October 2018 on DC Universe. Season 2 arrived in September 2019, also on DC Universe.

After DC Universe shut down its service, HBO Max picked up Titans, along with Doom Patrol and the animated Harley Quinn series.

Season 3 of Titans hit in August 2021.

It is almost a sure bet that Season 4 will arrive in the summer of 2022, either in August or September.

We will update this article with the official release date when HBO Max reveals it.

Titans Season 4 cast updates

Titans Season 3 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, and Savannah Welch.

Brenton Thwaites stars as Dick Grayson, who started out as Robin and then became Nightwing as the Titans formed. This is the long-standing Robin, who started out the Titans series as a police detective who was estranged from Batman.

Anna Diop is the alien Starfire. She showed up on Earth hunting for a target in Raven, but she ended up with amnesia and became a hero instead.

Teagan Croft is Raven, the daughter of a demon who spent the first season understanding her powers and learning how to deal with her fate.

Ryan Potter is Beast Boy. Like the comic books, Gar is a shapeshifter who can turn into various green-skinned animals. He lived with Doom Patrol before joining the Titans.

Conor Leslie is Wonder Girl. She debuted in Season 1 as a guest star as Donna Troy, but she since turned into a hero in her own right. She is Wonder Woman’s former sidekick.

Curran Walters is Jason Todd. He has undergone some major changes, starting as Dick’s replacement as Robin before leaving the Caped Crusader. He has since become Red Hood.

Joshua Orpin is Superboy, the clone of Superman who made his debut in Season 2.

The rest of the cast includes Alan Ritchson as Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dove, Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, the new Gotham City Police commissioner, and Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Starfire’s sister.

Titans Season 4 spoilers

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In Season 3, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham.

Titans Season 1 saw the team meet each other and join forces to help Raven, only to find themselves in the crosshairs of the demonic Trigon.

The first season ended with a major cliffhanger. The second season saw the team beat Trigon and then move on where Dick started a new Titans team. This led them into a battle with one of their greatest enemies in Deathstroke (Esai Morales).

It also introduced Superboy, had more from Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen), and had appearances from Aqualad, Rose Wilson, and Blackfire.

The third season then moved to HBO Max and brought in a huge comic book storyline, where Jason Todd was murdered by Joker and then somehow returned as the Red Hood.

The season also had Dick learn that Batman killed Joker and left Gotham City, leaving him there to protect it. Tim Drake (the third Robin from the comics) made his debut and then the entire season jumped to adaptations of both Red Hood and No Man’s Land.

With one episode remaining, there is no telling where HBO Max could go next with Titans.

HBO Max has yet to announce when Titans Season 4 will premiere.