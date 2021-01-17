Ariana Grande is playing Riley Bina in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up

Ariana Grande has revealed that she is playing the role of Riley Bina in the upcoming Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up.

She took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a photo from the set of the upcoming film.

The photo, captioned “wrapped,” shows a trailer door, presumably from the set of the movie. The caption, “wrapped,” likely means that she has wrapped up filming her part in the upcoming movie.

The 27-year-old POV singer also displayed the name of her character, Riley Bina, on the door.

Ariana Grande has appeared on multiple TV shows. She is known for playing Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s TV series, Victorious.

She has appeared on other TV shows such as The Voice, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Masked Singer Australia, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Kidding.

She also made a cameo on Zoolander 2 (2016).

However, this is her first major movie appearance.

Ariana Grande is playing Riley Bina, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Grande revealed that she is playing Riley Bina in the upcoming film.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio (Dr. Randall Mindy), Jennifer Lawrence (Kate Dibiasky), Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee), and Meryl Streep (President Janie Orlean).

Others in the cast include Chris Evans, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, and Matthew Perry.

Don’t Look Up release date

Don’t Look Up is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2021.

What is Don’t Look Up about?

Don’t Look Up is a comedy written and directed by Adam McKay.

We don’t know much about the details of the storyline and plot of the film just yet.

However, an official description by Netflix reveals that Don’t Look Up follows two astronomers who go on an international media tour to warn humanity about an imminent asteroid strike that could wipe out civilization, but people refuse to listen to them.

We also don’t know much about the role that Ariana Grande’s character, Riley Bina, will play in the movie.

However, some social media sources claim that Riley Bina is an actress/singer who appears in multiple scenes of the movie.

Ariana Grande just released her sixth studio album Positions

Monsters and Critics reported that Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, on October 30.

The 14-track album featured the lead single, Positions and others, such as 34+35, POV, Shut Up, Motive (feat. Doja Cat), Off the Table (feat. The Weeknd), and Safety Net (feat. Ty Dolla Sign).

Fans believe that the track POV is about her real estate agent boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Grande took to Instagram in December to announce her engagement to Gomez.