Amy Robach says her ‘heart is aching’ as she reveals update about her daughter

Amy Robach shared a difficult update about her daughter that many parents can relate to.

The former ABC GMA3 co-host officially joined TikTok in January and started uploading videos to the social media platform last week.

On Wednesday, Robach shared an emotional video featuring Fleetwood Mac’s song, Landslide.

The footage shows a car ride as Robach takes her daughter Ava to the airport so she can leave to study abroad.

The brief video closes with Robach helping push Ava’s luggage into the airport and hugging her goodbye as she gives a sad look to the camera.

“All moms can relate… my baby is leaving the nest. I was lucky because she attends NYU, so she has just been 7 blocks away! But now she’s heading out for the first time in 21 years, studying abroad for the next 5 months. I’m so excited for her, but my heart is still aching,” she wrote.

Fans react to Amy Robach’s emotional clip

As of this report, Robach’s video, one of the first few shared on her new TikTok, had over 141,000 views and 150 comments. Many individuals seemed to relate to what was shown and expressed their sentiments.

“We want them to spread their wings, but it’s so hard to watch them go!!” wrote one commenter.

Another related to Robach’s difficult moment with a comment saying that her oldest had left for college recently.

“Everyone prepares you for motherhood. No one prepares you for sending your child off to college. It hurts!” the commenter wrote.

“She will be ok …but soooo hard for we parents,” a commenter wrote, with another saying, “good momma daughter moment.”

Fans show Robach support. Pic credit: @amyjrobach/TikTok

Along with Ava, Robach has another daughter, Annalise, whom she shares with her first husband, Tim McIntosh. The couple was married from 1996 to 2009.

She married actor Andrew Shue in 2010. While they had no children together, Shue brought three kids of his own into their blended family.

In March 2023, Robach and Shue divorced following Robach’s affair with her co-worker, T.J. Holmes. In an interesting side story, Shue and Holmes’s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, were reportedly dating as of last year.

Robach joined TikTok as podcast interest declines

What prompted Amy’s decision to join TikTok is unknown, although her introductory upload might have revealed some insight. She wore glasses and smiled as she appeared on camera for her first video near mid-week to talk about getting on the social media platform.

“Hello, everybody, I’m Amy, and I’m really late to TikTok, I guess,” she said.

“I’m very excited to be here. There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There may be others of you who know me from, unfortunately, the tabloids,” Robach said.

She introduced herself as a 50-year-old “proud mother of two girls”, ages 17 and 21.

“I have chosen love in my life, and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future, and I love trying new things,” Robach said.

In her caption, she wrote, “Late to the game, I know… but excited to join everyone here! I love, love learning new things, and this is a new adventure for me. I can’t wait to share more ❤️#newtotiktok.”

In part of the introduction, Robach mentioned being passionate about many things, including running and her health, and said she is a breast cancer survivor.

She also mentioned her “new podcast,” which she has with her “partner TJ [Holmes].” The couple, who formerly co-hosted on ABC’s GMA3, launched their iHeart podcast in December.

The podcast’s premiere date came a year after they were told to stop coming to work due to headlines surfacing that suggested they’d been involved in a scandalous affair. They were each married at the time of their relationship but have since settled divorces.

A report from The Sun, citing Chartable stats, revealed the Amy & T.J. podcast started strong, debuting in the top five for all podcasts. However, over a month later, interest may have declined, as it’s fallen to the 243rd spot.

The couple has shared revelations and insights about their relationship with listeners, including recent discussions of their heavy drinking habits and details from the compatibility test they took.