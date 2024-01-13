Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ fans show concern for couple after stunning admission

With the new year underway, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes want to make it a dry January.

The couple recently revealed how much drinking they did in the previous month and the exorbitant cost of buying all that booze.

“We are gonna be honest about our alcohol intake,” Holmes said during his and Robach’s podcast, which she said was “so embarrassing” to talk about.

Holmes admitted to having as many as 18 drinks a day. Robach admitted to fewer, mentioning she has about two to three per day and about 15 to 20 per week.

The couple’s stunning admissions arrived during a new episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast called On the Rocks.

However, they also spoke about cutting back quite a bit on their alcohol intake.

Holmes and Robach talked about their heavy ‘alcohol intake’ on their podcast

“Now, if we’re not out and about for the day, running errands or doing something, and we’re just inside, I can easily have a drink in my hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, 10 o’clock at night,” T.J. Holmes revealed.

“So, you do those numbers, and you have a drink an hour for another eight hours, you could argue,” Holmes said, adding, “That’s another eight hours of having a drink in my hand, plus the four I’ve already had during the day.”

“We spent in the month of December $2,869 on alcohol alone,” Holmes also revealed.

In an Instagram clip, Robach said she was “appalled” when looking back at how much alcohol she consumed.

Holmes also said that based on his past, he needed to “re-examine [his] relationship” with alcohol.

Fans show concern over couple’s drinking

Concerned fans left comments about the couple’s heavy drinking on the Instagram post promoting the podcast’s new episode.

“So what makes you drink so much??? Guilt? Losing your jobs? Ruining your families lives… thats a good start,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said they weren’t “judging” but told Robach that “alcohol for a survivor is extra unhealthy,” referring to her surviving breast cancer.

“Did alcohol have something to do with your failed marriages because I know it did mine,” a commenter asked.

Yet another individual suggested they were drinking too much, based on Holmes’ admission.

“I love both of you but as I’ve said MANY TIMES..But, truth be told, if you are 2 drinks as in cocktails by 10am..I think that may be a problem,” they wrote.

“Definitely, that’s a problem,” a commenter replied.

The couple is looking toward a Dry January after heavy drinking

“We know a lot of you out there are doing Dry January. Everybody’s talking about it. Seems more and more people are participating every year,” Holmes said at the start of the podcast episode.

“If you are hearing our voices right now, I want you to answer this question to yourself and answer it honestly: On average, how many drinks per week do you consume?” Holmes asked listeners in the early part of the podcast episode.

He gave them a moment to consider their answers before asking another question.

Holmes followed up by asking listeners to consider their answers when they filled out a health questionnaire or if their doctor asked them about alcohol intake.

“I would normally give three to five a day,” he said of his answer, adding, “That is such a lot.”

In a previous podcast episode, the couple spoke about dealing with drama related to headlines suggesting their scandalous extramarital affair and firing from ABC.

Robach detailed a day she had to visit Holmes with her father to perform a wellness check because he hadn’t responded to her messages or calls.

Holmes admitted he’d been “pounding vodka” and “weed edibles” during that “dark” time in his life and was incoherent when Robach and her father found him.

During their newest podcast, they both said they considered themselves “heavy drinkers,” with Robach saying of herself, “in the last decade, especially.”

With that, the couple said they are participating in Dry January, which Robach indicated will help with “accountability” in social settings.