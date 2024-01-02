Amy Robach reveals she lost her ‘worldly possessions’ during divorce from Andrew Shue

Former GMA3 co-host Amy Robach shared new details about her divorce from actor Andrew Shue, to whom she was married for 13 years.

The couple officially divorced last year as Robach was in an extramarital relationship with her GMA3 co-worker and co-host, TJ Holmes.

Robach and Holmes’ relationship was often labeled a “scandalous” affair by various publications, with rumors swirling about the couple’s situation.

They lost their jobs with ABC in late December 2022 and kept things quiet about the situation for about a year.

In early December 2023, they officially debuted the Amy & T.J. Podcast and began to speak openly about their story, including their continuing relationship.

In a recent episode, Robach indicated part of the aftermath of her affair was that she lost her “worldly possessions” during her divorce from Shue.

Amy Robach talks about losing ‘worldly possessions’ in her divorce

It was a reflective episode of the podcast for Robach and Holmes on Tuesday, January 2, as they discussed what they learned during the past year.

Along with losing their jobs at ABC, they also went through divorces as they continued dating.

Robach said she was still doing fine despite all she lost in 2023 because of her loving relationship with Holmes.

“You can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends, and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy,” Robach said.

‘You lost most of your “worldly possessions?”‘ Holmes asked.

“There was a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away,” she told him.

“It was a great yard sale,” Holmes added.

The couple celebrated the past year with an Instagram post that provided fans and followers a look at their “favorite, fondest, and funniest memories” since they’d been mostly silent on social media.

“What you’ll see here is us. The real us. The silly us. The happy us. But also, two people who found a way to dance during the storm. There can be so much light and joy even through pain and uncertainty. It’s the lessons we’ve learned along the way,” their caption read.

During her podcast remarks, Robach didn’t reveal an estimated value of what she lost during the divorce. As mentioned, she officially divorced Shue in 2023, and Holmes finalized his divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig, also in 2023.

Robach doesn’t have any children with Shue. She has two daughters, Ava and Annalise, from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh.

Holmes shares daughter Sabine with Fiebig. He also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Robach threw shade at her ex-husband during podcast

In addition to revealing she parted ways with many personal effects and valuable items, Robach didn’t hesitate to call out her ex-husband during the January 2 podcast episode.

Robach told Holmes on the podcast, “You don’t really know someone until you divorce them.”

Holmes didn’t have much to say to that beyond “moving on” to keep things going for the episode.

As Monsters and Critics reported, an interesting situation arose as Robach and Holmes’ former spouses, Shue and Fiebig, were rumored to have started dating due to their bonding over their traumatic experiences with divorce.

However, the podcasters pushed past that topic, indicating gossip like that wouldn’t be discussed on their show.

During a previous episode of their podcast, Holmes and Robach told their story regarding their relationship, refuting rumors that it was a scandalous affair like many of the juicy headlines previously indicated.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers – being outed as cheating on our spouses – and it wasn’t the case,” Holmes explained.

“We both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” he said, regarding the headlines labeling their relationship as an affair.

Robach also confirmed they were “in the middle of divorces” then. She recently revealed that “marriage is on the table” as their relationship grows.