Amy Robach and TJ Holmes tease their upcoming project could reveal affair details

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are ready to talk, with speculation that the couple will shed light on their headline-making affair that resulted in their termination from the ABC network.

The duo famously were co-hosts on the afternoon program GMA3 up until late 2022, when they were axed after news came out about their affair.

Following their termination, they remained dating, and Holmes recently finalized his divorce from his wife.

While Holmes and Robach remained a couple, they have not been on any television programs since their termination.

Now, they will return with a new project in a different format as they join the podcasting world.

Robach and Holmes shared a recent social media post which teased they could break their silence on their situation.

Robach and Holmes tease upcoming project as they go ‘Instagram official’

Taking to Instagram in early November, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes shared a photo of themselves, all smiles.

Holmes, looking dapper in a crisp white shirt and light grey vest, is standing behind Robach, who’s dressed in a black long-sleeved top. Holmes has one arm wrapped around Robach as she clutches his arm with her hand.

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore,” part of the couple’s IG post caption reads.

It also announces that their podcast, Amy & T.J., will arrive on December 5 on iHeartRadio and “everywhere podcasts are heard.”

An Instagram page, @amyandtjpodcast, for their upcoming podcast is also live. As of this writing, the Instagram page has over 13,000 followers and just one post, the same as the IG post above.

Interestingly, the launch of Robach and Holmes’ new podcast will arrive exactly one year after they were temporarily removed from GMA3. They were later officially released.

The program returned to ABC as GMA3 What You Need to Know and currently features co-hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, along with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Several months ago, Holmes teased a “new morning commute” with a motorcycle photo on his IG page. However, he never shared any additional details about what he meant.

There had been rumors that Robach was taking a new role with another news program for NewsNation. However, a report via The U.S. Sun indicated that Robach would not join NewsNation, as previously reported by various publications.

Mixed reactions arrived to Amy & T.J. podcast reveal

On Holmes and Robach’s recent IG post, 40 comments came before the commenting was switched to “limited” for the post.

Among those expressing happiness to see their return was NBC weatherman Al Roker, who commented, “Welcome back.”

“!!YES YES YES!!!!! love you both so much!!!” another commenter wrote.

“FANTASTIC! Love you both!” another commented.

While the comments on Robach and Holmes’ posts on their pages were positive, there were plenty of critics that showed up on the post from the podcast’s official IG page.

As of this writing, over 900 comments were on that post, many calling out the couple’s affair.

“Can yall make an episode on how it feels to be cheating sacks of s***? I’m interested,” one wrote.

“Praying for y’all’s downfall fr,” another commented.

“Please stop trying to make adultery and unprofessionalism cool. Never has been. never will be,” another said.

With so many strong reactions to Robach and Holmes’ affair that resulted in the loss of their jobs at GMA3, there are likely to be many individuals listening to that first episode of their podcast on December 5.