Will NCIS: Sydney have a second season?

NCIS: Sydney Season 1 recently ended on CBS.

The NCIS spin-off was filmed in Australia and made available to the U.S. audience.

The plan had been to make the international show available for streaming on Paramount+, but the Hollywood strikes opened up primetime TV slots.

Having new episodes of an NCIS-related show was a nice treat for fans as they waited for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i to return.

Sure, it was a new show with a relatively unknown cast to the U.S. audience, but it turned in good ratings for CBS.

And now that the first season has ended, many fans who tuned in have wondered if CBS will bring it back for a second season.

Will there be an NCIS: Sydney Season 2?

The first season of NCIS: Sydney left unanswered questions and a cliffhanger. Without giving away spoilers in case fans haven’t seen it yet – the writers left plenty of room for more storytelling.

Todd Lasance (he plays AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey) spoke about how the first season ended and teased what he wants to see happen.

“It’s everything. Lives are in jeopardy. ‘I can’t believe what I’ve just seen.’ The enemy is revealed on such a larger scale than what I think people realize,” Todd told TV Line about the first season finale.

“Obviously, I want [the finale’s big reveal] to come to fruition and we work all that stuff out, but I also want to get into action sequences again. I want to get into some shootouts, car chases, some big-scale action things, because that’s what NCIS is known for,” Todd added when revealing what he wants to see on future NCIS: Sydney episodes.

No announcement yet from CBS on NCIS: Sydney Season 2

NCIS: Sydney could easily get a second season that airs on Network 10 in Australia and streams on Paramount+.

That could happen, even if CBS doesn’t plan to air a second season in the United States.

But the network could also look at NCIS: Sydney as a show to air during the summer months in the U.S. It could be made available first on the streaming service and then debuted in the summer.

CBS has a packed docket of primetime shows during the average television year. And there are three NCIS shows still in the plans for 2023-2024.

As a reminder, NCIS: Origins debuts in Fall 2024 – it is the latest show to debut in the NCIS Universe.

New seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i could also be ordered, even though an official announcement hasn’t been made yet.

NCIS: Sydney has not been renewed. CBS also didn’t announce it had ended or been canceled. At least that provides some hope for new episodes.

Stay tuned for more news on the subject as winter and spring hit.

NCIS: Sydney is streaming on Paramount+.