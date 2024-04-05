Will Lori Loughlin return for When Calls the Heart Season 11?

When Calls the Heart Season 10 ended with what can only be described as a tease about Lori Loughlin’s return as Abigail Stanton Now there are questions about whether or not fans would get their wish during Season 11.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Erin Krakow, who headlines the Hallmark hit and serves as an executive producer, admitted that she would love for Loughlin to return as Abigail.

Sadly, it doesn’t sound like a return is in the cards soon, with Krakow being cautious about getting “people’s hopes up too high.”

“Abigail does not currently return in Season 11, and I hope that doesn’t feel like a bait and switch for anyone when they see Gowen go to her door at the end of Season 10,” Krakow affirmed, before teasing how Gowen will navigate the aftermath of that development.

“It is more about Gowen’s journey to self-discovery and self-forgiveness. But I would love it if she could come back. That would be just the greatest,” the EP added.

After six seasons on the show, Loughlin was written out when her part in the college admissions scandal was made public.

Lori Loughlin was fired from When Calls the Heart

The writers scrapped footage Loughlin had already filmed and removed her from the show, explaining Abigail’s departure as she left town to care for her sick mother.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giuannulli were sent to prison after their part in the scandal came to light.

The Full House alum completed a two-month sentence and made her acting return almost a year after leaving prison, reprising her Abigail Stanton role.

However, it was for When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas – which aired on Hallmark competitor Great American Family.

More recently, she’s starred opposite James Tupper on Fall Into Winter and A Christmas Blessing on TV.

Lori Loughlin’s affiliation with Great American Family means a Hallmark return is unlikely

Given her association with Great American Family and her prison stint, there’s a high chance that she will not return to Hallmark soon.

Along with being written out of When Calls the Heart, she also lost her role in the network’s Garage Sale Mysteries.

While fans would undoubtedly love Abigail’s return to When Calls the Heart, the series is forging ahead with a wild new storyline that involves Lucas (Chris McNally) being shot twice by an unknown assailant.

The upcoming season premiere begins with Elizabeth learning that her ex is at death’s door and rushes to be by his side.

It promises to be a dramatic season ahead, and we can’t wait to explore all the major storylines.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7, at 8/7c on Hallmark.