When Calls the Heart season premiere sneak peek: Worrying news spreads about Lucas

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) may have left Lucas (Chris McNally) behind, but things will change considerably for her on When Calls the Heart Season 11, Episode 1.

In a new sneak peek shared by Hallmark, news spreads like wildfire through Hope Valley that Lucas has been shot.

Elizabeth gets on the phone with Edwin and learns that it was not one but two bullets and that the person who pulled the trigger is still at large.

Sadly, Lucas’s prognosis is not looking good, so Elizabeth leaves Hope Valley to be by his side in Capital City.

Our heroine doesn’t even consider the decision despite parting ways with Lucas recently.

Their whirlwind romance came to a dramatic conclusion in the final episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 10, sending fans into a tailspin.

Elizabeth is embracing change on When Calls the Heart Season 11

Since we know Elizabeth switches up her fashion game with a new hairstyle during the upcoming season, something significant seems to make her want to change her life.

Hallmark has previously teased that she’ll slowly get back together with Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

The key art features them prominently, but that doesn’t mean Lucas’ story is over.

Recent episode snippets for midway through the season confirmed Lucas would be getting a blast from the past.

Now, it certainly seems like that mysterious figure could be connected to the person who shot him at the end of When Calls the Heart Season 10, but we don’t have confirmation, so all we can do is speculate.

Lucas’ life will be forever changed in the aftermath of the shooting, but we’re thankful the show isn’t writing him out because that would be a poor way to allow Elizabeth to move on.

Things are changing in Hope Valley

Something is fascinating about having these two people who were so in love with each other being forced to now co-exist in the community as they navigate the next chapter.

How will they be at social gatherings? We know the residents of Hope Valley like a good get-together, and we don’t see that changing any time soon.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 left fans with a sour taste after the show tried to switch things up a little too much.

The aim, it seems, was to reset the canvas as we head into what’s sure to be a huge season for the hit Hallmark drama.

All we can do is tune in to find out what’s about to go down for our favorite characters.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7, at 8/7c on Hallmark.