When Calls the Heart Season 11 spoilers: The past comes back to haunt Lucas

We are fast approaching the premiere of When Calls the Heart Season 11.

Until now, most of the series’ promotional material has focused on Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and her reignited romance with Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

Now, details are starting to spill out about what’s on tap for Lucas (Chris McNally).

As you likely recall, When Calls the Heart Season 10 wrapped up sensationally with Elizabeth calling time on her relationship with Lucas.

Just as things started to heat up between her and Nathan again, they both learned something had happened to Lucas.

In true When Calls the Heart fashion, details of that were kept under wraps, and we had this ominous feeling that McNally’s time on the show could be over.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 needs a big shift

Killing off one of Elizabeth’s love interests would harken back to what happened to Jack (Daniel Lissing), so we’re glad the show isn’t taking this route.

Details are now beginning to spill out about what’s coming up for Lucas, and it doesn’t sound too good for him.

When Calls The Heart Season 11 Episode 4, airing Sunday, April 28, on Hallmark, finds everyone getting involved in an Easter Egg hunt, but things take a turn when “a visitor from Lucas’ past gets the town talking.

Given how little we know about Lucas’s past, it’s hard to tell who this mysterious individual could be, especially if it becomes the talk of Hope Valley.

There’s every reason to believe the blast from the past could kickstart a new relationship for Lucas.

Lucas deserves happiness

Elizabeth is moving on, so why shouldn’t Lucas? Of course, he was cut up about how their relationship ended, which leads us to believe he may not be interested in rushing into something more.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 didn’t get the best response from fans, many took issue at the creative decisions, primarily driven by the show making Elizabeth choose Lucas, only to go back on it years later.

In a sense, it didn’t feel like the same show we fell in love with all those years ago, but maybe the backlash from fans has urged producers to try to repair some of the storylines that aren’t working.

Then again, the premiere date news didn’t go down well with fans, so we’ll have to wait and see if it has permanently damaged the show.

When Calls The Heart is currently on hiatus. Season 11 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 7, at Hallmark.