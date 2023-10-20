Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and more soap stars in Great American Family Christmas movies

Great American Family has kicked off their annual Christmas movies whirlwind with some familiar faces from the soap world helping to celebrate the season.

Yes, it’s that time of year again when holiday films take over television airwaves, much to the delight of Christmas lovers.

Although Great American Family is a bit newer to the Christmas movie business, the network has quickly become a go-to channel for watching holiday films.

This year, a couple of Days of our Lives alums appear in Great American Christmas movies.

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) and Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) are the headliners for many must-see Christmas flicks.

They aren’t the only soap alums hitting the Great American Family airwaves.

Let’s take a look at who else is popping up on the network this holiday season.

Days of our Lives alums Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan’s Great American Family Christmas movies

Twas the Text Before Christmas stars Trevor and Merritt Patterson. A text message sent to the wrong number kicks off a new Christmas tradition for one family and is told over three years. The movie premieres on Saturday, October 21, at 8/7c.

A Paris Christmas Waltz features Jen alongside Glee alum Matthew Morrison as dancers paired up for a competition in Paris. It’s the sequel to the Hallmark film The Christmas Waltz and premieres on Sunday, November 19 at 8/7c.

Which other soap stars are appearing in Great American Christmas?

A Christmas Blessing stars The Edge of Night alum Lori Loughlin (Jody). In the movie, James Tupper and Jesse Hutch appear with Lori. It’s about a TV chef who takes over her aunt’s local charity to help a handsome businessman and her new friend. The film premieres on Sunday, November 12 at 8/7c.

A Royal Christmas Holiday features One Life to Live alum Brittany Underwood (Langston) and Jonathan Stoddard. In the flick, Brittany is a reporter looking for her big break and is tasked with interviewing a European Prince visiting the United States. It premieres on Saturday, December 20 at 8/7c.

Those are the Great American Family Christmas movies with soap alums in them for 2023.

However, there are plenty of other Christmas films airing with stars like Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, and Candace Cameron Bure to keep Christmas fanatics entertained this holiday season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, several soap stars are also appearing in Hallmark Christmas movies, with The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King and General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey at the top of the list.

Who’s excited to watch Great American Family Christmas?