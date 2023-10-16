Is Lori Loughlin returning to When Calls the Heart as Abigail?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Season 10 finale of When Calls the Heart.

Hearties were in for a big surprise on Sunday night when they tuned in for the Season 10 finale, and it had nothing to do with Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) or her romances.

Instead, it has to do with an old face: Abigail (Lori Loughlin).

As Henry (Martin Cummins) makes amends with everyone in town, he has one face that he’s missing and needs to see, and that just happens to be Abigail.

Towards the end of the episode, we see Henry visit Abigail’s house, but we don’t see Abigail.

Whether or not Abigail is returning to Hope Valley has not been confirmed at this time, and if she does come back, there’s no confirmation that Lori Loughlin will take over the role again.

For now, we will have to wait and see if Abigail returns to Hope Valley or if she remains away.

What happened to Abigail on When Calls the Heart?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lori Loughlin was fired from When Calls the Heart when it was revealed that she was involved in a college admissions scandal.

As a result, Abigail was written out of the show.

They did so by noting that Abigail left Hope Valley to travel to the East Coast with her adopted son Cody and that Abigail was leaving to take care of her mother who was ill.

Ever since she left, fans have been hoping that Abigail would come back somehow, but there hasn’t been a hint of her return until now. And even now, it’s just a hint — there is nothing solid confirming that Abigail will return to Hope Valley.

Will Henry find love in Season 11?

The show was building up to some romantic feelings between Abigail and Henry before Lori Loughlin was fired, and now we’re wondering if Henry will be one to find love in Season 11.

Although nothing can be confirmed yet, showrunner Lindsay Sturman dished to Entertainment Tonight about Henry’s life moving forward.

“Henry is a complicated character. Maybe one of the most complicated in Hope Valley (and on TV). His search for redemption and peace is leading him to a better place, and everything else remains to be seen. For him, Abigail was the first to forgive him, and there has been a spiritual connection he has felt with her ever since,” Sturman revealed.

Tat said, there’s still an air of mystery surrounding his future, but it looks like more good things are in store for the redeemed Henry.

When Calls the Heart is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-10 are available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.