After 15 years of being a staple in CBS’ daytime lineup, The Talk is taking its final bow today.

Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood have been preparing for the last episode for months.

Last spring, news broke that The Talk would end with a shortened Season 15.

This entire week, the hosts have been celebrating the legacy of The Talk ahead of the final episode.

Fans of The Talk aren’t ready to say goodbye, and many wonder why the show was canceled.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why is The Talk ending?

The Talk is ending to make room for the new CBS soap Beyond The Gates. Scheduling was the main reason, as the network needed to make room for its next venture.

CBS has a packed daytime schedule with The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Price Is Right, and Let’s Make a Deal. According to Deadline, The Talk was expensive and had the lowest ratings in the daytime lineup.

An insider close to The Talk spoke with Closer ahead of the cancelation to warn fans the show was in trouble. The source claimed CBS no longer considered the talk show a priority, especially following the scandals that led to the exits of OG hosts Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen Moonves.

That very well could be a reason. However, the network has simply stated the need to make room for Beyond The Gates.

CBS’ two other soaps are ratings gold for the network, and it seems the powers that be are working to create that again.

Celebrities say goodbye to The Talk

Ahead of the final episode, several famous faces appeared in a video to give a shoutout to The Talk and the hosts after 15 incredible seasons on air.

Rob Lowe, Taye Diggs, Lisa Rinna, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kristin Chenoweth, Howie Mandel, Shemar Moore, Cedric The Entertainer, and more gave The Talk deserved accolades.

The Talk hosts are entering a new era. They opened up to Us Weekly about what was next for them.

Sherry will be on a comedy tour in 2025. Amanda will continue to host Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry on Netflix, and Akbar plans to continue hosting Good Morning Football.

Jerry’s focused on being a volleyball dad to twins Charlie and Dolly and working on some playwriting. Rounding out the bunch is Natalie, who continues to be part of CBS through 48 Hours and CBS Mornings.

Are you sad to see The Talk end?