Actor Jesse Spencer was one of the draws to Chicago Fire.

The veteran actor joined the NBC drama after starring as Dr. Robert Chase on 173 episodes of House.

House was a huge hit on Fox, featuring Hugh Laurie playing the lead character, Dr. Gregory House.

House ran for eight successful years on Fox before ending in the spring of 2012.

Chicago Fire debuted in the fall of 2012, meaning Jesse Spencer was back to work on a new drama in the summer television hiatus.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jesse had gone for eight straight seasons of House right into another drama that put out 20+ episodes each year.

Why did Jesse Spencer leave Chicago Fire?

Jesse decided to leave Chicago Fire after Season 9. He returned for a few episodes in Season 10 to help write off the character.

After working in television for roughly 18 straight years, Jesse noted how he wanted to take a break to spend more time with his family.

Working on shows as involved as House and Chicago Fire meant Jesse was away from home during the extensive filming. But now he had a chance to take a break and be in his children’s everyday lives.

Within the show, firefighter Matthew Casey left Firehouse 51 to move to Portland and care for Griffin and Ben Darden. They are the sons of a fallen firefighter friend for whom Casey felt responsible.

Jesse returning for the first few Season 10 episodes allowed the writers to honor his character and give the fans some closure.

Keeping it open-ended allowed Jesse to return for several Chicago Fire episodes in Season 11, including the season finale, where his character proposed to paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Chicago Fire showrunner has addressed whether or not fans will see Casey in Season 12.

“So, to the fans, I’d like to say thank you so much for coming on this incredible journey with us on the show – for living with our characters as we’re living it on the set. You’ve been tremendously supportive, and yeah man, Chicago strong,” Jesse said in a social media video shared during his exit.

More news from Chicago Fire

New Chicago Fire spoilers suggest problems ahead for Brettsey. The Chicago Fire showrunner has heavily hinted that plans for the upcoming wedding will go “awry” in upcoming episodes.

The Chicago Fire cast also introduced a new firefighter. The new character made a huge save in his first episode, and fans will see much more from him as Season 12 evolves.

Here is everything you should know about the new Chicago Fire firefighter

Below is a clip from the episode where Matthew Casey left Chicago.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.