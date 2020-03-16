Who plays Red on NCIS: New Orleans cast? David Selby joins show

Red on the NCIS: New Orleans cast could be very familiar to long-time television viewers.

On Sunday night, two new episodes of NCIS: NOLA will air on CBS. In the first one, the character of Clarence “Red” Redding will appear on the show for the first time.

The episode itself is going to focus on the characters of NCIS Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) and Rachel Kinnaman (Lillian Carrier) but Red will be quite noticeable as well.

Who plays Red on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Actor David Selby will appear on NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 15. The episode isn’t in the normal (new) time slot for the show, either, as it is on the docket for 9/8c.

For Selby, this is already the second notable show that he has guest-starred on recently. He also just appeared on Chicago Fire in a very emotional role for the show and the viewers watching at home.

As for where viewers might know him from, Selby played Richard Channing on Falcon Crest for several years. It was more than 200 episodes, to be exact, where Selby made his mark on television.

Selby also appeared on Flamingo Road, on Dark Shadows as Quentin Collins, and on Soldier of Fortune, Inc. as Xavier Trout.

Younger viewers may recognize him as Brubaker from Legion on F/X. And those are just his TV roles.

Gregorio must protect a gifted teenager after she and her father are ambushed in their home. The larger team seeks out a motive for the attack. Watch two new episodes of #NCISNOLA back-to-back starting this Sunday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/GiaLHmW13x — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) March 13, 2020

NCIS: New Orleans guest stars

There are other actors and actresses who are guest-starring during Season 6, Episode 15 of the show. That includes Chelsea Field as Rita Devereaux, Jason Alan Carvell as Jimmy Boyd, Joanna Cassidy as Mena Cantrell, and West Liang as Covington Police Officer Tim Breaux.

In addition to all of the guest stars, Charles Michael Davis will get another shot at playing Special Agent Quentin Carter for the NCIS fans.

He had a rough debut in the eyes of some viewers, especially since he was trying to replace the character Lucas Black had played for years, Christopher Lasalle.

It will be exciting to see what he can do in his second episode, and viewers won’t have to wait long for his third episode, as it airs right after “Relentless” comes to an end on Sunday night.

The quick turnaround should provide for an exciting night of NCIS: NOLA and possibly make up for the long break it had when switching nights.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.