Who plays NCIS Inspector General Eugene Coyle on the NCIS cast?

The NCIS cast sees the return of NCIS Inspector General Eugene Coyle on the latest episode of the show.

We have seen Eugene Coyle on the show before, but the last time was in Season 11, Episode 16 when he was just playing an NCIS agent.

This will become the third episode that Coyle has been a part of the NCIS cast, but he is popping up this time to enforce the law. As has been advertised in the promo and sneak peek for the new episode, Coyle is showing up to arrest Gibbs.

We will have to wait and see if Coyle is just there to do his job or if he is going to become an antagonist to Gibbs doing the job his own way. Based on a sneak peek for the show, though, it appears that Gibbs at least trusts him.

Who plays NCIS Inspector General Eugene Coyle on the show?

Veteran actor Hugo Armstrong plays Eugene Coyle on the NCIS cast. He has appeared in two episodes of the show before the new one, with one coming in 2013 and the second taking place in 2014. It appears that he has received a nice promotion along the way and will show up in a big way during Watchdog.

“Hugo Armstrong is an actor and producer, known for Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017), Room 104 (2017) and Lucky (2017).”

Armstrong is probably better known for his appearances on the stage, where he was awarded the 2012 Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Featured Actor in a Play for Waiting for Godot.

Armstrong has also appeared on episodes of Fear the Walking Dead (Vernon Trimbol, 2017), The Mentalist (2013), and Criminal Minds (2010).

The NCIS franchise has a lot going on, and that includes rumors of an NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii.

The network is going to be able to roll out a new spin-off because NCIS: New Orleans got canceled by CBS. It is sad news to fans of Pride’s team, but at least they get to do a true series finale that is scheduled to air in May.

We also hope that NCIS Season 19 gets ordered by CBS because it has not yet announced its plans for the show. If star Mark Harmon decides to keep playing Gibbs, it should be easy for the network to bring the show back for more episodes.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.