Who plays Gene Holloway on NCIS: New Orleans cast? Keith David returns, LeVar Burton directs episode

Gene Holloway of the NOPD is back on the NCIS: New Orleans cast for Season 6, Episode 17. The new episode is called “Biased,” and it airs March 22 on CBS.

Holloway was also in Season 6, Episode 12, with that one being called “Waiting for Monroe.” The episode revolved around the team trying to track down a mysterious female assassin that was responsible for murders in Athens, Rome, and London.

This time, the tension is going to be even closer to home, when NCIS and the NOPD are thrust into a situation that will require Holloway and Pride (played by Scott Bakula) to be at the top of their games.

Here is the NCIS: NOLA synopsis for “Biased” from CBS:

“Racial tensions rise in New Orleans when a white NOPD officer shoots a black Navy officer he believed was armed in the middle of a busy street party.”

There are a few exciting guest stars that are joining the NCIS: New Orleans cast for this new episode. The character of Holloway is definitely going to be the most recognizable one.

Who plays Gene Holloway on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Veteran actor Keith David returns for this new episode. He has been on television and in films as important supporting characters for a lot of years.

David has recently appeared as the voice of Solovar on The Flash, a character voice on Family Guy, and the voice of Moloch in the video game Darksiders Genesis.

He was also Bolo on Final Space and Dr. Facilier in the Disney animated version of The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

I know things are crazy out there, but tonight’s episode of #ncisnola was, on paper, one of the best scripts for our show I’ve ever read. It was written by @Rraggedy and directed by @levarburton and I can’t wait to see how it came together. pic.twitter.com/wC06c1W2NO — Rob Kerkovich (@RobKerkovich) March 22, 2020

Other recognizable roles that David has had include General Kimsey from Armageddon, Frank from They Lives, the recurring character of Pastor Watkins on ER, Lindell in the Keanu Reeves film, The Replacements, and Abu “Imam” al-Walid in Pitch Black.

Keith David has been recognizable more for his voice than anything else, but he also has a strong television presence that plays well for a role like he has on the NCIS: New Orleans cast.

NCIS franchise news

It’s been fun to have so many new episodes of NCIS: New Orleans in March, especially with a doubleheader last week.

For the last three episodes, CBS viewers have started to get to know Agent Carter, who is a new character on the show. Actor Charles Michael Davis plays Special Agent Quentin Carter and he will be featured in Season 6, Episode 17 as well.

Behind the camera for the episode called “Blinded” was LeVar Burton, who is known for his work on Stark Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow, and Roots.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.