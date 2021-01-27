Who plays Dr. Todd Lowry on Chicago Med cast? Burgess Jenkins guest stars

Burgess Jenkins guest stars on the Chicago Med cast for 2021 episode. Pic credit: @bjenkins34/Instagram

The Chicago Med cast is joined by Dr. Todd Lowry for Season 6, Episode 4 of the show.

The new episode is called In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission and it makes an NBC debut on the night of Wednesday, January 27.

Within the episode, Dr. Todd Lowry makes his first appearance on the show. Some television viewers might recognize him from his other roles, especially anyone who is a big fan of the soap opera, The Young and the Restless.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Who plays Dr. Todd Lowry on Chicago Med cast?

Actor Burgess Jenkins makes his first appearance on the show with the second 2021 episode of Chicago Med.

As we mentioned, Jenkins may be best known for his role of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. He is credited with appearing in 127 episodes of the show and was a series regular for a time.

Jenkins was also seen as Eddie Hall on Army Wives, as Bobby on a season of One Tree Hill, and he has appeared as a guest star on Nashville, Revolution, JAG, and Dawson’s Creek.

Recently, Jenkins even popped up on the Disney+ film Noelle as Petco Dan, which also stars Anna Kendrick.

Read More Why are the One Chicago shows already on winter hiatus?

Movie fans may also recognize Jenkins from his role of Ray Budds in the Denzel Washington hit film, Remember the Titans. It’s likely the role that made him famous in Hollywood.

Details about the new episode of Chicago Med

The Chicago Med episode called In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission has a lot of moving parts in it. There are going to be a few characters going through a lot during the hour.

Below is the full synopsis that NBC provided in advance of it debuting.

“Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman; Dr. Halstead faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial; Dr. Choi clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself.”

More One Chicago news

There will be a new member of the Chicago Med cast that is going to be introduced to viewers very soon. Someone from Dr. Ethan Choi’s past is going to be providing some new drama to the show and it is a famous actor playing the part.

There is also some casting news for the other One Chicago shows.

A new actor is coming to Intelligence on Chicago P.D. that will definitely shake things up. He follows the rules, which isn’t exactly something that Voight and his team have been known for in the past.

On the Chicago Fire cast, there are going to be new characters that will make it much more difficult for Brett and Casey to pursue a relationship. Fans hoping something big would happen between them soon will have to wait.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.