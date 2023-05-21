Who plays ATF Special Agent Bill Newsome on NCIS: Los Angeles?

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending on CBS, but not without a few new guest stars being featured.

In recent years, guest stars have been a big part of NCIS: LA episodes.

People drop in for an episode or two, impact the story, and head off into the sunset.

And while NCIS: LA fans want to see a few guest stars from the past return for the series finale, the producers added some recognizable names to ramp up the action.

For the big two-part series finale, former CSI star Liz Vassey was tapped to play ATF SAC Kerry Adams.

But stealing the screen as the show wraps things up has been a man who is no stranger to action scenes.

Who plays Bill Newsome on the NCIS: LA cast?

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Randy Couture plays ATF Special Agent Bill Newsome.

His first episode was New Beginnings, where the night starts with an action sequence involving him.

A lot of mystery surrounds the character, so having a stoic presence like Couture’s take on the part was a wise move.

In addition to his days as a championship wrestler and an MMA fighter, Couture is also well-known for his role as Toll Road in the first three Expendables movies.

Randy Couture to guest star in the final episode of NCIS: LA

The series finale is called New Beginnings, Part Two, and airs on Sunday, May 21.

Couture is a big part of the final installment, with his character now playing a memorable role in how things end.

Below is a clip from Couture’s first appearance on NCIS: LA.

To re-watch Couture guest-starring on NCIS: LA, all previous episodes of the show are available for streaming on Paramounts+.

More news from the world of NCIS

A big season finale for NCIS is coming up as well. CBS and the producers have been teasing the plot point that Agent Torres winds up in prison, adding a layer of drama to the end of Season 20.

A cliffhanger may be coming because that’s how the show has been doing things in recent years. Since the show has already been approved for Season 21, the writers can have some fun with the characters.

The finales of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i arrive on Monday, May 22.

As for when the shows return in the fall, that is a bit more complicated. NCIS Season 21 could get postponed due to the ongoing Writers Strike, so it may be a while until new episodes arrive.

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale airs Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c on CBS.