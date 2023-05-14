NCIS: Los Angeles cast: Who plays ATF SAC Kerry Adams?

NCIS: Los Angeles has added a new face to play ATF SAC Kerry Adams in the final two episodes.

For long-time CBS viewers, the actress playing Kerry Adams might seem very familiar.

Her first appearance for NCIS: LA will come on May 14, when she guest-stars in part one of the series finale.

The series ends with a two-part event on CBS, spreading the action across two Sundays.

Ahead of the big night for part one, NCIS: LA released sneak peek footage to tease fans.

And for fans who might need to catch up, all previous episodes from Season 14 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Who plays ATF SAC Kerry Adams on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Liz Vassey guest stars as Kerry Adams on the NCIS: LA series finale.

Liz has appeared as a regular or recurring character on 12 television shows, including ER, Brotherly Love, Necessary Roughness, and Two and a Half Men.

Before all that, she was featured on 103 episodes of All My Children as Emily Ann Sago Martin. Her run on the soap extended from 1989-1992.

Liz also starred as Wendy Simms on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Her first episode came in Season 6, and she was on the show until the second episode of Season 11.

On CSI, Wendy was a lab technician at the Las Vegas Crime Lab. As part of the team, she specialized in DNA analysis.

Now, Liz has filmed the final two episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, adding another hit CBS drama to her resume.

More NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars to come

While discussing the end of the series, one of the NCIS: LA bosses teased more guest stars for the final two episodes.

There are many characters from the past that fans want to see before the final credits roll. At the top of that list are Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt), Eric Beale (Barrett Foa), and Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith).

In a sneak peek tease of the NCIS: LA finale, a new guest star is also featured, giving fans another recognizable face as the show ends.

Good morning and happy weekend. For those of you who are @NCISLA inclined, I’m on the next two (the final two) episodes starting tomorrow night. It was honestly one of the nicest sets I’ve ever been on… pic.twitter.com/nF3LMicJKO — Liz Vassey (@LizVassey) May 13, 2023

As a reminder, part one of the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale airs at 10/9c on Sunday, May 14.

Then, part two of the series finale airs on Sunday, May 21, at 9/8c. Fans should note the time shift for that final episode.

And following that final episode, CBS is airing a special dedicated to the 14-year run of the NCIS spin-off. It airs at 10/9c that evening.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.