Who plays Agent Effie Carlson on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Nicki Micheaux guest stars on the show

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 12, Episode 8 includes Nicki Micheaux playing the role of DOJ Deputy Chief Effie Carlson.

This is going to be the first time that Micheaux has appeared on the NCIS spin-off, but not the first time that she has played a role on one of the shows within the NCIS universe.

The NCIS: LA episode that will air for the first time on January 10 is called Love Kills and it has a complicated storyline. That is going to include a number of recognizable faces appearing in guest-starring or recurring roles.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

CIA Officer Vostanik Sabatino (played by Erik Palladino) will also appear in the new episode, but so will mercenary Pietra Rey (played by Mariela Garriga).

The full synopsis for NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 8 reads as follows:

“When NCIS investigates the murder of a man about to reveal the source of a massive counterfeiting operation, an old acquaintance becomes their prime suspect and reveals the true reason for her return. Also, Deeks struggles during training to become an official NCIS agent, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

Who plays Agent Effie Carlson on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actress Nicki Micheaux is going to be guest-starring on S12, E8 and she may be recognizable from one of her many other television appearances.

Micheaux was recently seen as Nia on In the Dark, Michelle “Shelly” Demeter on Shameless, Sandra Thompson on Good Trouble, Michelle on Colony, and as Leah Jankins on S.W.A.T..

And those were just the roles she played since 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicki Micheaux (@nickimicheaux)

Micheaux has also appeared on an episode each of Veep, The Mentalist, Law & Order: LA, Detroit 1-8-7, Castle, and Brothers & Sisters.

For die-hard fans of the NCIS franchise, she might also seem a bit familiar. Micheaux played the small part of Detective Naeher on a 2017 episode of NCIS (Double Down) and she also popped up on an episode of JAG back in 2003 (Posse Comitatus).

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Nicki Micheaux has stage roots and is the mother of two children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicki Micheaux (@nickimicheaux)

More news from the world of NCIS

New episodes of NCIS: LA and NCIS: New Orleans are advertised by CBS as airing at a “special time” for the next two weeks.

As for the flagship show, NCIS is coming back soon with its winter premiere. On the NCIS return date, CBS will be airing two new episodes of the show that will serve to wrap up a number of cliffhangers from the fall.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS.