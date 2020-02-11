Who is Sloane Jackston on NCIS? Karla from Perfect Harmony, actress Desi Dennis-Dylan guest stars

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

The NCIS cast has a lot of guest stars for the February 11 episode. On Tuesday night, actress Desi Dennis-Dylan is also joining the new episode called Lonely Hearts.

Dennis-Dylan is going to be playing a small part in her guest-starring appearance. She will take on the role of Sloane Jackston during the new episode.

No, this isn’t the same Sloane that is played by actress Maria Bello. She plays NCIS Special Agent Jaqueline “Jack” Sloane and has done it well for a number of years.

Dennis-Dylan will appear for just this one episode and she isn’t the only guest-starring member of the NCIS cast.

For the February 11 episode, Melrose Place actress Daphne Zuniga is playing Navy Commander Stacy Gordon.

That’s not all, either, as Gibb’s friend Retired Navy Captain Phillip Brooks is also back for another episode. He returns as Don Lake in the Valentine’s Day-themed installment.

Who plays Sloane Jackston on NCIS cast?

Actress Desi Dennis-Dylan has become very recognizable from her recurring role in Perfect Harmony. She plays Karla on the show and is one of the people in the choir that ends up performing at least one new song each week.

Perfect Harmony is a new show on NBC that stars Bradley Whitford (West Wing, Billy Madison) as an Ivy League professor who sees a turn in his life as he becomes the director of a rural church choir.

The show also stars Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, True Blood) and Rizwan Manji (The Magicians, Schitt’s Creek).

Dennis-Dylan has also appeared on episodes of Modern Family, The Mick, Good Girls, Santa Clarita Diet, Betrayed, and Henry Danger in small roles. Now, she appears on the new episode of NCIS for CBS.

In the video below, Dennis-Dylan shows how good of a singer she is during an installment of Brew Sessions Live. They cover a version of the hit song, Crazy. She is a really talented singer on the stage.

A busy NCIS episode

The February 11 installment is Season 17, Episode 15 of the show. It is called Lonely Hearts and that plays into the theme of Valentine’s Day.

When last we saw the NCIS cast, they were struggling with the intentional hit-and-run that Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) had fallen victim to. He nearly died, but the episode did finish out with a touching scene between Torres and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) that could have a lasting impact as the rest of the season plays out.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.