Who plays Stacy Gordon on NCIS cast? Daphne Zuniga guest stars

The NCIS cast introduces Navy Commander Stacy Gordon on the next episode of the show. Gordon is played by actress Daphne Zuniga and this will be her first appearances as a guest star on NCIS.

She’s not the only guest star for the episode called Lonely Hearts — Don Lake is returning to the show as Retired Navy Captain Phillip Brooks.

It looks to be an episode that is going to mix drama with humor to give fans a change of pace from what has been taking place so far in Season 17.

During the last new episode, Bishop and Torres were the targets of a hit-and-run, with Torres nearly dying in the hospital. The show took a week off and now returns with the episode called Lonely Hearts.

Who plays Stacy Gordon on NCIS cast?

Actress Daphne Zuniga has been in the business for a long time. That includes appearing on quite a few television shows and in some memorable movies.

As depicted on the Twitter post below, two of her most recognizable movie roles were as Princess Vespa in Spaceballs and Beth Logan in The Fly II.

Happy 57th birthday to Daphne Zuniga, star of SPACEBALLS, THE FLY II, and more! pic.twitter.com/9LPVU64P49 — PopHorror (@PopHorrorNews) October 28, 2019

Other films that Zuniga has appeared in include Vision Quest, The Sure Thing, and a lot of made-for-television movies like The Obsession, Mail Order Bride, and Christmas in Paris.

Zuniga is also well-known in the world of teen television dramas. She appeared on American Dreams, Beautiful People, and Models Inc., but she is best known for other roles.

Zuniga starred as Jo Reynolds on Melrose Place and then as Victoria Davis on One Tree Hill. Victoria was the mother of Brooke Davis — who was played by actress Sophia Bush for the full run of the show.

NCIS episode spoilers

CBS has already released some hints about the new NCIS episode that could be considered spoilers about the character of Navy Commander Stacy Gordon.

It could simply be a red herring tossed into the preview and sneak peeks to get viewers going in a specific direction, but the hints indicate that Gordon plays a villain-type character. In the preview, McGee (played by Sean Murray) even suggests that she could be a serial killer.

The new episode of the show airs on Tuesday, February 11 and it will serve as the Valentine’s Day installment. It looks to be an interesting installment and it also includes guest stars Andy Comeau as M.P.D. Detective Tom Logan, Brynn Thayer as Adams County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Mary Talbot, Desi Dennis-Dylan as Sloane Jackston, and Brian Ames as Matthew Duques.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.