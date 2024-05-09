Where is Chief Boden on Chicago Fire and is he coming back?

Chicago Fire aired a new episode that featured Kelly Severide, but Chief Boden was absent again.

Much of the latest episode featured Severide (Taylor Kinney) trying to stop a trio of domestic terrorists.

Truck 81 was stolen from Firehouse 51 in the middle of the night, and Severide was along for the ride. It turned out that the trio of gunmen who stole it were planning to turn it into a bomb.

When Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) woke up later that evening, she discovered that Severide and Truck 81 were missing, leading to an intense investigation.

Chief Boden and Severide were gone, leaving Kidd to take the lead at the firehouse as Chicago P.D. was called in to help.

Severide stopped the terrorists, and the team came to his rescue as the episode ended, but Boden was still MIA.

Where has Chief Boden been on Chicago Fire?

Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) has been off the job helping his son for two straight episodes.

Boden’s stepson James (Stephen Ruffin) returned to Chicago for help this season, and Boden sprang into action. His mom (Boden’s ex-wife Shonda) was in jail, and James was struggling to keep from losing their house.

James (also goes by Jimmy) tried renting out the house to some younger folks he knew, but they stiffed him on the rent and left the place in shambles. Boden traveled there one night to help James clean up the house.

It will likely be revealed that Boden is also dealing with the Deputy Commissioner opening and possibly his new rivalry with Paramedic Chief Robinson.

Is Chief Boden returning to Chicago Fire?

It has been revealed that Eamonn Walker is out as a Chicago Fire series regular.

The sad news was revealed that Chief Boden will no longer be a primary character when Chicago Fire Season 13 arrives.

An explanation of his situation and what happens next will be explained during the upcoming Chicago Fire Season 12 finale. That arrives on May 22.

It is the end of an era for the show, meaning a shift in leadership at Firehouse 51. At least the team proved it could fend for itself during recent episodes, even though Severide didn’t enjoy himself.

The character of Wallace Boden will still be around so that he can pop in now and then when big issues arrive, but he will not be in every episode.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.