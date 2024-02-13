When is the new episode of Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire Season 12 has debuted four new episodes for the franchise.

But the One Chicago shows aren’t airing new content on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Much of the early storylines for the new season have revolved around Sylvie Brett getting married and Kelly Severide wanting to work arson cases.

Brett is marrying Matthew Casey this season, which heavily foreshadows actor Jesse Spencer returning to the Chicago Fire cast.

Meanwhile, Severide and Stella Kidd have had marital issues due to his love of investigating arsons. He disappeared from her last season and has again left Chicago this season.

Upcoming episodes will focus on Stellaride’s relationship and the Brettsey wedding. But there are also many other Chicago Fire stories to tell.

When does Chicago Fire return with new episodes?

Chicago Fire returns with a new episode on Wednesday, February 21. It is called On The Hook and features some noteworthy scenes at Molly’s.

In the featured photo above, Joe Cruz is contemplating life at Molly’s (again). Now that he is in charge of Squad again, will Joe catch the bug of loving that power when Severide returns?

Chicago Fire TV promo for On The Hook

Below is the TV promo airing on NBC for the February 21 Chicago Fire episode.

“After their defibrillator malfunctions on a call, Brett and Violet search for answers; Herrmann tries to find the perfect home for his new recliner; a secret from Gibson’s past comes to light,” reads the synopsis for that new episode.

More news from Chicago Fire

Many big moments are ahead for the show – including Kara Killmer’s Chicago Fire exit. She has played Sylvie Brett for years, but now the paramedic in charge is moving to Portland to be with firefight Matthew Casey.

Her final scenes may have already been filmed, but fans can still reminisce on some classic Brettsey moments from Chicago Fire. Below is one of those moments.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.