Chicago Fire fan records exciting moment inside Molly’s from set of upcoming episode

Chicago Fire has some important upcoming episodes, including the one where Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey finally get married.

Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) have had a rollercoaster relationship on the show.

They became fast friends, and a spark had developed between them. But Casey was married to Gabby for years, so they never explored it.

When Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) moved to Puerto Rico, it opened the door for Brett and Casey, but he still harbored feelings for his ex-wife.

The writers finally let Brett and Casey get together romantically in Season 10, shortly before Casey moved to Portland. The long-distance thing also didn’t work for them.

Casey returned in the season finale for Chicago Fire last spring, popping the question to Brett. The fans were robbed of seeing her answer, but Season 12 began with Brett wearing the ring.

A huge Brettsey scene was filmed at Molly’s

As key details are revealed, Chicago Fire spoilers are present in the next few paragraphs.

A fan with a camera on the Chicago Fire set captured some footage at Molly’s featuring the return of Jesse Spencer.

In the brief clip shared below, we can see Brett and Casey facing the front door of Molly’s. They are about to emerge from what appears to be their wedding reception. Maybe the wedding itself also happened at Molly’s?

They head out to their waiting vehicle as family and friends toss rice at them. Yes, it looks like Brettsey gets their happily ever after.

Previous Chicago Fire spoilers shared by Monsters and Critics revealed a scene filmed outside Molly’s (the bar owned by Christopher Herrmann where everyone hangs out).

Here is a link to footage outside Molly’s that also features many other Chicago Fire cast members attending the big event.

Will Taylor Kinney return to play Kelly Severide in time for the wedding? It wouldn’t be right if the character missed the momentous day for two of his best friends.

Here’s what we know about Severide returning to Chicago Fire this season.

Big changes are ahead for Firehouse 51 after Brett leaves. She has been an integral part of the team for years, and it will create a vacant Parademic in Charge position. Tune in to find out who takes that open seat in Ambulance 61.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 2, where Brett and Casey kiss for the first time.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.