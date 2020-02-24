Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

We finally have a The Walking Dead: World Beyond start date!

During the winter premiere for The Walking Dead on AMC, a trailer for World Beyond aired that gives viewers some specific information.

As shown in the colorful preview below, they revealed a lot more than just the release date.

When does The Walking Dead: World Beyond start in 2020?

The TWDWB start date is April 12. Yes, that’s a Sunday night, so they are definitely going to be using the parent show to advertise what’s coming up this spring.

The other huge detail that came in the trailer might be a bit shocking for some fans of the franchise who didn’t see it coming.

AMC is calling TWD: World Beyond a “two-season limited event.” This suggests that these character arcs are going to come to an end after two seasons.

What is The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC?

This is going to be the third series to be born from the franchise. First came The Walking Dead, then the spin-off called Fear The Walking Dead, and now we will get to see World Beyond.

In its very basic description, the third series is presented as follows: “Two young women come of age during the zombie apocalypse.”

It won’t just focus on those two characters, but that is how it will be sold to viewers.

A cast list was revealed this winter, showing that there will be a lot of young characters featured in the World Beyond cast.

They were announced as Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, and Nico Tortorella as Felix.

The Walking Dead Season 10

Currently, AMC and show producers are working through Season 10 of The Walking Dead. The Season 10b premiere just aired on Sunday night, but there could be a lot of interesting moments to come.

The TWD showrunner even noted that Season 10 is going to end on a cliffhanger. It would certainly be a big deal if they found a way to lead into World Beyond with that cliffhanger, but we will have to wait and see for sure.

This new trailer for World Beyond will give fans a lot to talk about as the week gets started.

Now, not only will fans of The Walking Dead get to debate about Season 10b, but everyone can start hypothesizing about what is going to take place in Season 1 of World Beyond.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sunday nights on AMC in spring 2020.