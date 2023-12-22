The first season of NCIS: Sydney is on hiatus at CBS.

The new NCIS spin-off was filmed in Australia, with the intent for episodes to debut on Paramount+. But the Hollywood strikes opened up primetime slots this fall.

NCIS: Sydney has aired five episodes thus far, giving CBS viewers some much-needed (and fresh) content.

Fans who have missed the first five episodes can stream them using Paramount+. It’s an easy show to binge-watch over the holidays.

Three more episodes of NCIS: Sydney have also been filmed but have not debuted yet.

While everyone waits for the new NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i seasons to arrive, tuning in for the upcoming NCIS: Sydney episodes could be fun.

When does NCIS: Sydney return with new episodes?

NCIS: Sydney Season 1, Episode 6, debuts on Tuesday, January 9. The episode airs at 8/7c on CBS, and it is called Extraction.

“When a man in a concealed U.S. Navy jacket drops dead from a cocaine overdose on a crowded bus in Bondi, the investigation pulls Evie (Tuuli Narkle) back into her past as an undercover narcotics cop,” reads the full synopsis.

On December 26, CBS will use primetime to re-air the first three episodes of NCIS: Sydney. It will begin at 8/7c and run for three hours.

On January 2, CBS will air the next two episodes, allowing fans to catch up by just tuning in during primetime hours.

One of the NCIS: Sydney stars also teased some spoilers about how Season 1 will end.

A second season of NCIS: Sydney has not been announced. Since it’s filmed in Australia, the news will come from that country later.

The showrunner of NCIS: Sydney recently spoke about a possible three-show NCIS crossover. CBS was successful with the three-show idea with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i last year.

A video from the NCIS set shows the cast back together and hard at work on new content. Season 21 arrives on Monday, February 12. As does Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i later that evening.

LL Cool J officially joined the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. He appeared in the Season 2 finale, but now he is filming new episodes for this winter and spring. LL Cool J will continue playing Agent Sam Hanna, the same character he played on NCIS: Los Angeles.

As a reminder, the new episodes of NCIS: Sydney begin arriving on Tuesday, January 9.

NCIS: Sydney airs on CBS on Paramount+.