NCIS: Sydney finale spoilers revealed by star

The new NCIS spin-off is on hiatus during the holiday season. NCIS: Sydney will return in January to air the final three episodes from Season 1.

NCIS: Sydney has done very well on Tuesday nights for CBS, hinting early that a second season could be in the works.

CBS had planned to stream the series on Paramount+, but due to the two Hollywood strikes, a primetime slot opened up for the show filmed in Australia.

Five episodes have debuted, with the latest one coming on December 12. Fans can stream that content on Paramount+, and the break in the schedule is a prime time to catch up.

New episodes begin arriving again on Tuesday, January 9, when the sixth episode of Season 1 debuts. It is called extraction.

There are only three new episodes left. So it will seem like a quick season when the finale airs in late January.

Olivia Swann teases details about the NCIS: Sydney season finale

Star Olivia Swann plays the lead NCIS agent on the show, Captain Michelle Mackey and she spilled some secrets about the season finale.

Showrunner Morgan O’Neill stated that the cases from the first and third episodes are connected to an arc that will also impact the finale. Olivia was asked more about that.

“There are a couple of twists and turns and reveals and all fun things like that, but it does all get kind of sewn together, and by the end of the season, we start getting a really big scope of what actually has been going on throughout the whole season,” Olivia told TV Insider.

But that’s not all.

“It accumulates in a very intense, very explosive, very heartbreaking way. I’m so excited for it to air because there’s some really, really cool stuff coming up,” Olivia added.

Olivia also teased that if NCIS: Sydney Season 2 happens, we could see a different Mackey.

“I think she would, and I think she would have to be, because it definitely ramps up in a way where it becomes so intense and I feel like the situation shifts everyone on a personal level and I don’t think they would enter into, hopefully, a second season being the same,” Olivia stated when asked if Mackey would be changed by the finale.

More news from NCIS

LL Cool J officially joined the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. The former star of NCIS: Los Angeles has begun filming Season 3 episodes for the other NCIS spin-off.

He has been welcomed with open arms. This gives LL Cool J a chance to continue playing Agent Sam Hanna for many more years. Could it open the door for more NCIS: LA characters to resurface on a spin-off?

The NCIS cast also shared a video from the set. Everyone is back to work on Season 21 episodes and is excited to share sneak peeks with the fans.

Previous episodes of all NCIS shows are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Sydney airs Tuesday at 8/7c on CBS.