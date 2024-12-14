The end of Blue Bloods has brought a lot of questions about the hit cast.

Tom Selleck and his net worth have become one hot topic as he takes his final bow as Frank Reagan.

After 14 seasons, fans will say goodbye to Blue Bloods and the Reagan family.

As the series winds down, fans have asked about Tom’s net worth and what’s next for him.

The talented actor has spent decades in Hollywood, earning a pretty good living.

So how much is Tom worth? Let’s take a look.

What is Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck’s net worth in 2024?

According to online sources, Tom Selleck’s net worth is $25 million. The source claims the actor earned $200,000 per episode for Blue Bloods’ final season.

Tom’s role as Thomas Magnum in Magnum P.I. from 1980 to 1988 catapulted him to fame and secured him as an actor making serious money in Hollywood. The actor was reportedly earning six figures when Magnum P.I. ended.

Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady earned Tom hefty paydays in the 1980s. Tom also had a lengthy arc on Friends as Richard Burke and starred in several TV films.

However, Blue Bloods has certainly added to his vast fortune, having been part of the series for over 15 years.

Tom also made several real estate investments that have added to his net worth. Currently, he owns a 65-acre ranch in Ventura, California, which he bought back in 1988 for $5 million and an apartment in Los Angeles

The value of the ranch and apartment have increased significantly, but Tom has no plans to sell anytime soon. Tom and his wife, Jillie, call the ranch home these days and that has some wondering if he will retire and enjoy ranch life after Blue Bloods.

Is Tom Selleck retiring after Blue Bloods ends?

Tom isn’t hanging up his acting hat now that Blue Bloods is over. He’s just waiting for the phone to ring for his next job.

Speaking with Parade recently, Tom admitted he would like to return to his Western roots for his next job. Tom has made over six Western films and wants to be in the saddle again.

“A good Western’s always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again,” he expressed, hinting he wouldn’t mind working with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Whatever Tom does after Blue Bloods, we know he will be amazing, and we can’t wait to see him back on our screens.

Blue Bloods series finale airs Friday, December 13 at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.