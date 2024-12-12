Blue Bloods spin-off: Here’s everything we know

Soon, Blue Bloods fans will have to say goodbye to their favorite CBS cop drama.

The story of the Reagan family is coming to an end, much to the dismay of Blue Bloods fans.

Even though Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, spearheaded a campaign to save the show, the cancelation stuck.

While Blue Bloods as we know it may be over this week, we might not have seen the last of the franchise.

Not long after news Blue Bloods was canceled broke, the rumor mill began buzzing that a spin-off was on the horizon.

Here’s what we know about a Blue Bloods spin-off.

Is a Blue Bloods spin-off happening?

There’s good and bad news regarding more Blue Bloods shows. It’s on the CBS agenda, but nothing has been confirmed.

Last summer, CBS Studios President David Stapf admitted to Deadline that a Blue Bloods spin-off wasn’t in the works. David also admitted that the idea was always on the table.

“It’s a brand, a title and a show that is beloved. We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods?” David expressed.

In October, Abigail Hawk (Abigail) revealed to Hello Magazine that there was recently talk of a Blue Bloods spin-off. However, the show would be set in a different city and focus on a different family in law enforcement.

Abigail made it clear there was nothing concrete about the spin-off. The actress has simply heard rumblings about it.

Donnie Wahlberg raises Blue Bloods spin-off questions with a ‘farewell’ message

The other day, Donnie took to Instagram to share a sweet message to Blue Bloods fans. Sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos, Donnie used the caption to speak his mind.

“Only one #BlueBloods Friday left. Hard to believe we’ve come to the finale, but then it’s hard to believe that we were fortunate enough to be part of something so special for the last fourteen years! Lots of emotion swirling, as I’m sure they are for all of you loyal fans and followers of this show. I say farewell (for now) with no regrets — only gratitude! Let’s celebrate the journey together, one last time, this Friday. 💙❤️,” he wrote.

The “farewell (for now)” has some wondering if he was speaking about a new Blue Bloods show. After all, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Donnie teased something was in the works last summer once filming for the final season wrapped.

Unfortunately, the words likely don’t have anything to do with more Blue Bloods but rather Donnie hinting at more things coming from him. Donnie may no longer be playing Danny Reagan, but he’s still making music and touring with New Kids On The Block.

While there is hope for a Blue Bloods spin-off down the road, fans shouldn’t count on hearing news about one anytime soon.

Do you want a Blue Bloods spin-off?

Blue Bloods series finale airs Friday, December 13, at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.