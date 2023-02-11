What happens on the new episode of Chicago Fire?

A lot has happened already on Chicago Fire Season 11, but there are some big storylines still left to come.

One of the biggest impacts on the show will be that actor Taylor Kinney is taking some time away for a personal matter.

That will force the writers to adjust scripts to accommodate not having Kelly Severide running the squad.

On the show’s last episode, Cindy Herrmann went through extensive surgery to deal with her lung cancer, but the doctors couldn’t come out with clean margins.

This means that Cindy’s fight will continue, possibly impacting how Christopher is on the job. The good news is that he has a family of co-workers ready to do anything for him.

Chicago Fire fans also learned what happened to Sam Carver in his past that has led to his current temperament. Carver’s backstory includes his brother pushing him into a fire when he was very young, and that subplot is about to become very important.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 13 synopsis

“Firehouse 51 helps Herrmann put on a school fundraiser; Carver’s troubled brother comes to town,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of Chicago Fire.

“A grateful citizen is determined to thank Brett and Severide for saving his life,” continues the synopsis.

Carver having his brother back in town — the one who caused all of those scars — will likely lead to a few dramatic moments between the siblings. It may also lead to Stella Kidd trying to help out her new guy on Truck 81.

Regarding the call where Brett and Severide save someone, the image below shows the scene where it all takes place.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Assaf Cohen as Alexander, and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett during a scene on Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 13. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire news and notes

Recently, a Chicago Fire showrunner revealed some spoilers about an intriguing subplot that will become pretty important within Firehouse 51. It might also lead to some humorous moments.

As for what the writers will do without Taylor Kinney on the set, here are some ideas for Kelly Severide’s storylines. It may also lead to new faces making their way through the firehouse.

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver during a call on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Regarding the return date for Chicago Fire, it hits on Wednesday, February 15, when new episodes of all three One Chicago shows are set to debut on NBC.

After that, the 200th episode of Chicago P.D. will air later in February, and a new episode that Jesse Lee Soffer worked on will finally arrive.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.